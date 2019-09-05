After some disappointing results in their recent fixtures, India begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign with a Group E clash against fancied Oman at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium tonight. Indian coach Igor Stimac will be hoping that his side can put up a strong performance against Erwin Koeman's Oman, on paper the better side. Get live coverage of India vs Oman here.

India 0-0 Oman

7:34 PM IST: 1:37' Bright start from India!

The Blue Tigers are playing some quick football, with some slick passes. Although, it will only be sometime, when we Oman gain control and dominate possession.

7:32 PM IST: And its kick-off! India begins its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign against Arab nation, Oman.

Can the Blue Tigers grab all three points?

7:24 PM IST: Both starting XIs are walking into the field.

An exciting encounter awaits us all!

7:16 PM IST: The last time both India and Oman faced each other was in December 2018, a friendly ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The match ended in a draw.

Understandably, the visitors start as favourites with a better head-to-head record. India and Oman have faced each other seven times, with India winning just once compared to Oman's four.

7:13 PM IST: India received a direct entry into Round 2 of the qualification phase due to its participation in the AFC Asian Cup. Placed in Group E, India have been placed alongside Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

7:10 PM IST: The Blue Tigers will probably go with a 4-3-3 formation. We can expect Bheke and Bose to be used as wingbacks. Rowllin will be the defensive holding midfielder, with Thapa and Brandon on either side of him. Upfront, Chhetri will be the main striker, with Udanta and Ashique on either flank.

Although the biggest surprise is Sahal Abdul Samad's exclusion from the starting XI. The playmaker is a Stimac favourite, but his less physical stature could have led to his seat in the bench.

7:05 PM IST: Well, it looks like Igor Stimac is trusting his guts. In goal, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was a pretty obvious choice. Same goes to the defence. The question lies in midfield. Rowllin Borges has hardly been tried by Stimac and was dropped for the King's Cup too. A big test for the Goan midfielder! Anirudh Thapa and Brandon Fernandes will need to use their creativity and will be the team's vision when going forward.

Also, Ashique Kuruniyan's inclusion comes as a surprise after missing out on international action since the AFC Asian Cup. Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh's inclusion had to happen. They are our main attacking threat.

6:55 PM IST: The teamsheets are in folks!

India: Gurpreet; Bheke, Subhasish, Jhingan, Adil; Rowllin, Thapa, Brandon, Udanta, Ashique, Chhetri

Oman: Faiz Al-Rushaidi; Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Salaah Al-Yahyaei, Al Mundhir Al Alawi, Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali, Mohammed Al-Maslami, Harib Al-Saadi, Saad Al-Mukhaini, Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri, Ali Al-Busaidi.

6:49 PM IST: Squads

India: Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith; Defenders - Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai; Midfielders - Nikhil Poojari, Udanta Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan; Forwards - Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Oman: Goalkeeper - Faiz Al Rushaidi, Ibrahim Al Mukhaini, Mazin Al Kasbi; Defenders - Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Khalid Al Buraiki, Saad Al Mukhaini 'Suhail', Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Nadir Awadh, Mohammed Faraj Al Rawahi, Imran Al Hadi; Midfielders - Ahmed Al Kaabi, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Al Mundhir Al Alawi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Mohamed Khasib Al Hosni, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Harib Al Saadi, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano', Mohammed Al Ghafri; Forwards - Arshad Al Alawi, Mohsin Al Ghassani, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Mohammed Al Ghassani

6:46 PM IST: Captain speak

Looking to lead by example, Sunil Chhetri on the eve of the match said that the Indian football team is "fit and hungry".

6:40 PM IST: A quick look at Indian team dressing room ahead of the crucial clash

Stimac hasn't been able to identify his starting defenders yet, having rotated them in every match. Also, the Blue Tigers have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches. Metronome young midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam has been ruled out due to injury after having cemented a permanent starting slot in the base of India's midfield.

Meanwhile, Oman will be relying on Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano' and Abdulaziz Al Muqbali. Kano is Oman's pillar. The defensive midfielder has even scored against India in the past. His box-to-box playing style will be a huge threat to India's young midfield. Meanwhile, Al Muqbali will lead his side's strikeforce and Sandesh Jhingan will have his hands and legs full