With rain playing spoilsport, the chances of getting a result in the India vs New Zealand group match of the ICC World Cup 2019 becomes unlikely. Both the teams are unbeaten and can afford to have an ‘off-day’, settling with one point from possible three can prove detrimental when it comes to deciding the top-four. In other words, a win is always better than a draw.

India, despite the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, are the favourites to win the match. Yes, they lost to New Zealand in the inconsequential warm-up match. But the second-ranked side has shown their true potentials by beating South Africa and defending champions Australia to start their campaign on a rousing note.

New Zealand have also won all their matches, three – against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

To access how much of an impact an abandoned or a no-result match will have on India’s top-four chances, let’s have a look at the remaining fixtures and possible outcomes:

- Vs Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester

- Vs Afghanistan on June 22 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

- Vs West Indies on June 27 at Old Trafford, Manchester

- Vs England on June 30 at Edgbaston, Birmingham

- Vs Bangladesh on July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham

- Vs Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley, Leeds

Of these, big matches are against arch-rivals Pakistan, and hosts and top-ranked England.

Considering their recent form, realistically, India should worry about the England clash only. Meaning, seven wins, one draw and a defeat. This doesn’t look that bad.

But, if India slip-up in banana skin fixtures -- against other remaining teams, and if there are more rain-affected matches, then every point dropped will prove costly. Any team can sneak up and claim a knock-out berth, like Pakistan did in 1992.