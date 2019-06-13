ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs NZ: Updates And Report Of India-New Zealand Match

India and New Zealand, the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far, will look to dominate each other and prove a point when they meet on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Follow all the live updates here:

3:00 PM IST: Not good!

Well, the rain has got heavier and the covers are on #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8WYSK1Or4J — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2019

2:47 PM IST: Everyone is cautiously optimistic, but covers are back. Drizzling again.

2:36 PM IST: Toss delayed due to wet outfield.

The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament. After defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their tournament opener, the Kiwis didn't put their foot off the peddle and registered comprehensive victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next fixture.

On the other hand, India have also played like tournament favourites and have registered reaffirming wins over South Africa and Australia. However, they would be wary off the fact that they had to be at their absolute best against Kane Williamson's side which defeated them quite convincingly in the warm-up fixture.

In that warm-up game, the Indian batsmen seemed to have no clue against the pace and swing from Trent Boult and other Kiwi pacers and were bundled out for mere 179 which the Black Caps chased down with ease at the Kennington Oval in London.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, M.S. Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shanker, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi