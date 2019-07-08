﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  India Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lockie Ferguson Happy With 'Underdogs' Tag Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash

India Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lockie Ferguson Happy With 'Underdogs' Tag Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash

Set to face table-toppers and favourites India in the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, pacer Lockie Ferguson said New Zealand do not mind people talking down about their chances.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2019
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lockie Ferguson Happy With 'Underdogs' Tag Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash
New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson (L) has taken 17 wickets in seven matches so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
AP
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lockie Ferguson Happy With 'Underdogs' Tag Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash
outlookindia.com
2019-07-08T08:57:20+0530

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Sunday said his team is happy to go into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against India as underdogs as that's a position they "like to be in". (FULL COVERAGE

The 2015 runners-up sneaked into the semifinals of the World Cup as the fourth team on the basis of net run-rate, having lost their last three league games -- against Pakistan, Australia and England.

Set to face table-toppers and favourites India in the first semi-final on Tuesday, Ferguson said the Black Caps do not mind people talking down about their chances.

ALSO READ: India Are Lucky To Have Rohit, Bumrah At Their Disposal: Srikkanth

"It's an interesting one. I guess in World Cups obviously big games get pumped up and where we stand is the fourth going into the semi-finals so naturally I guess they back India," Ferguson told reporters.

"But as New Zealanders we are often the underdogs and I guess that's a position we like to be in and it's knockout cricket now, so it's all on Tuesday and the better team will go through," he added.

He said the Kiwis would like to be the scrappers.

"As a team, we definitely want to be the scrappers, guys that scrap for wins, not always will we win pretty.

"But in a way we kind of pride ourselves on the ability to come back from tough situations and scrap our way and give ourselves an opportunity to win," the pacer said.

Ferguson, who missed the last league game against England due to a hamstring injury, is hopeful of making a comeback to the playing eleven against India.

"There was definitely some tightness particularly the day before the game. The scans came back, it was nothing too serious so a few days off.

"Hopefully I'll get out today and have a run around and everything will be good," said Ferguson.

(AFP) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lockie Ferguson Old Trafford, Manchester ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Crisis: Will Not Withdraw Resignations, Say MLAs Camped In Mumbai
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters