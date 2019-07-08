India Vs New Zealand: Black Caps Coach Gary Stead Backs Lockie Ferguson To Make Difference In World Cup Semi-Final

﻿
Lockie Ferguson, with 17 wickets so far, is expected to be back for New Zealand's World Cup semi-final against India. Ferguson had missed the game against England due to a hamstring strain.

08 July 2019
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (R) has fully recovered from the hamstring tightness that kept him out of the Cricket World Cup game against England last week.
AP
2019-07-08T11:45:36+0530

New Zealand coach Gary Stead hopes Lockie Ferguson can make the difference against India after revealing the pace bowler should be fit for their semi-final clash on Tuesday. (FULL COVERAGE

The Black Caps were without their leading wicket-taker in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 for their final league stage game – a 119-run defeat to England at Chester-le-Street.

Ferguson has been a standout performer for New Zealand in the tournament as they finished fourth in the standings, taking 17 wickets to sit joint-third in the table for the most wickets taken.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Have No Time To Waste Against India: Daniel Vettori

And after the 28-year-old was rested as a precaution following a hamstring strain, Stead expects him to be back fit and firing for the showdown with India at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ: Numbers Behind Success Of 2019 World Cup Semi-Finalists

“I absolutely expect Lockie to play. If the last game was a semi-final or final, we probably would have played him, so it was more a precautionary measure not to play him,” he said.

“He definitely had some hamstring tightness and he needed 48 hours for that to settle down. He’s in good shape and barring getting through the next couple of days, then I expect him to play.

“Lockie has been enormous for us. It is his first World Cup as well and I’ve just been delighted that every time he’s come on to bowl, he’s looked like he’s going to make a difference out there.

(With Inputs From ICC)

