March 12, 2021
Corona
India Vs England: Virat Kohli Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record To Register Unwanted Feat

India captain Virat Kohli registered his 14th duck in international cricket during their first T20I match against England in Ahmedabad

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal during the first Twenty20 cricket match against England in Ahmedabad
File Photo
2021-03-12T22:09:11+05:30

India captain Virat Kohli was on Friday dismissed for a duck by England's Adil Rashid during their first T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

1st T20I Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

After losing the toss, India needed Kohli's presence at the crease in the second over itself with KL Rahul falling to Jofra Archer early. But the kipper too didn't last long as Rashid had him caught by Chris Jordan for a five-ball duck.

This was the 32-year-old's 14th duck. And he thus became the India captain with most international ducks, going past Sourav Ganguly.

The BCCI boss failed to open his account 13 times during his illustrious career as India captain. Kohli's predecessor MS Dhoni is third on the list with 11 ducks, followed by Kapil Dev (10).
Mohammad Azharuddin (8) completed the top five in this unwanted list.

Kohli was not the only Indian batsman to struggle against England at Motera on Friday as the hosts managed just 124/7.

Despite Shreyas Iyer's dogged 67-run knock, India failed to post a big total at a venue where they have toyed with England in two Test matches.

 

