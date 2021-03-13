India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Likely XIs, Head-to-head Record, Match Start Time

March 13, 2021
Corona
Check match and telecast details of the second T20I between India and England. England won the first match

India lost the plot against England in the first T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. Except for Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67, none of the batting stars turned up, and while defending a lowly 124, bowlers leaked runs.

Preview | Cricket News

And the result, a thrashing.

After a day's break, the world's two top-ranked teams will meet again at the same venue. This time, India are expected to turn the tables on England and level the series. But England, who lost the four-match Test series 1-3, will be determined to make it a 2-0 lead.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 2nd T20I match between India and England
Date: March 14 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 1:30 PM GMT
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera), Ahmedabad, India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network and Doordarshan in India. Sky Sports in England.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Subscription required).

Likely XIs: Both the teams are likely to field unchanged XIs.

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Head-to-head: Sunday's clash will be their 16th meeting, with England leading 8-7. India last beat England in 2018, by seven wickets, at County Ground, Bristol.

