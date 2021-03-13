India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Likely XIs, Head-to-head Record, Match Start Time

India lost the plot against England in the first T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. Except for Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67, none of the batting stars turned up, and while defending a lowly 124, bowlers leaked runs.

And the result, a thrashing.

After a day's break, the world's two top-ranked teams will meet again at the same venue. This time, India are expected to turn the tables on England and level the series. But England, who lost the four-match Test series 1-3, will be determined to make it a 2-0 lead.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 2nd T20I match between India and England

Date: March 14 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 1:30 PM GMT

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera), Ahmedabad, India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network and Doordarshan in India. Sky Sports in England.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Subscription required).

Likely XIs: Both the teams are likely to field unchanged XIs.

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Head-to-head: Sunday's clash will be their 16th meeting, with England leading 8-7. India last beat England in 2018, by seven wickets, at County Ground, Bristol.

