October 29, 2020
Corona
India Vs Australia: Cameron Green Named In Australia Limited Overs Squad For India Series

Moises Henriques has also been recalled after a gap of three years replacing injured Mitchell Marsh in the 18-member squad for the limited-overs series against India starting November 27.

Omnisport 29 October 2020
Aaron Finch who has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL will lead the Australia limited overs team.
2020-10-29T14:11:18+05:30

Cameron Green could be set to make his Australia debut after being named in the ODI and Twenty20 squads to face India.

The talented all-rounder, 21, was included in an 18-man squad named on Thursday.

Green is the leading run-scorer in this season's Sheffield Shield with 264 at an average of 132 for Western Australia, while he averages 27.83 with the bat and 34.42 with the ball in nine domestic 50-over matches.

Moises Henriques has also been recalled, while Mitchell Marsh has missed out after dealing with an ankle injury.

"Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group," Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"His form was extremely impressive in leading the [Sydney] Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season.

"Similarly, Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience."

Australia's three-match ODI series against India is set to begin in Sydney on November 27, before the teams do battle in three T20s at the start of December.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

