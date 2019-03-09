﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time, Venue

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time, Venue

All you need to know about the fourth ODI match between India and Australia

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2019
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time, Venue
File Photo
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time, Venue
outlookindia.com
2019-03-09T20:46:27+0530
Also Read

After losing the third match by 38 runs in Ranchi, India will aim to bounce back against Australia in the fourth ODI.

India still lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins in Hyderabad and Nagpur. But another defeat, before the series finale in Delhi, will put Kohli & Co in immense pressure.

Before the ODIs, India lost their first ever bilateral T20I series to the Aussies. And they can't afford to lose both the legs.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: March 10 (Sunday)
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

INDIA: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUSTRALIA: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Rishabh Pant Glenn Maxwell Mohali Cricket India vs Australia Sports Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Himachal Pradesh Avalanche: Another Soldier's Body Recovered, Two Still Missing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters