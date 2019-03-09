India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Likely XIs, Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time, Venue

After losing the third match by 38 runs in Ranchi, India will aim to bounce back against Australia in the fourth ODI.

India still lead the five-match series 2-1 after wins in Hyderabad and Nagpur. But another defeat, before the series finale in Delhi, will put Kohli & Co in immense pressure.

Before the ODIs, India lost their first ever bilateral T20I series to the Aussies. And they can't afford to lose both the legs.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: March 10 (Sunday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

INDIA: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUSTRALIA: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa.