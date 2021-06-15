IND Vs AFG, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Live: India Fail To Break Afghanistan Resistance In Cagey First Half

Already out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying race, India have a chance of securing a berth in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup when they take on Afghanistan at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, tonight. The Blue Tigers just need to avoid defeat in order to finish third in Group E and secure a place in the third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The two sides have come face-to-face on nine occasions, with India leading the win count 6-1. All eyes will be again on skipper Sunil Chhetri, who not only inspired India to a 2-0 win against Bangladesh, but also surpassed Lionel Messi as the second-highest goal scorer in the active international goal-scorers' list. Chhetri is once again chasing a milestone and a hat-trick will see him equal the legendary Pele in terms of numbers of goals scored in the international arena. India will enter the game as clear favourites despite Afghanistan's ability to fight it out. Follow live football scores of India vs Afghanistan here.

Second-half: India 0-0 Afghanistan

60 - Cooling break at the hour mark. Afghanistan are in the ascendency. Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan needed medical attention.

59' - India manage to launch another attack. A looping delivery inside the box, but the final header too tame to test Afghani goalie.

57' - A fine strike from Masih Saighani, but straight to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

53' - Another corner for India. The Blue Tigers, after enduring a bad spell, launched a counter attack and Afghans allowed India to have a go at the goal.

46' - India win the ball back soon after the restart.

8:33 PM IST: Players are back for the second half.

8:25 PM IST: It was a half of two halves in Doha. India started sprightly, winning a series of corners. Then Afghanistan turned up, bossing the midfield towards the end of the first half. Chinglensana Konsham and Ashique Kuruniyan were brilliant for India even as Suresh Wangjam and Manvir Singh produced some timely runs. For the Afghans, Omid Popalzay and Amir Sharifi looked in a different class. Captain Farshad Noor didn't last long. He took a knock from Glan Martins and was rendered unfit.

First-half: India 0-0 Afghanistan

45+1' - Manvir Singh then wins a free kick inside the Afghanistan half, but the referee blows his whistle. It's nil-nil at halftime.

45' - Now, Afghanistan's turn to run the show. Igor Stimac is not happy. But, a lapse in concentration from David Najem allow India to attack, with Sunil Chhetri winning the ball back and Manvir Singh having a go. Crowded. One minute added on.

43' - Beautiful from Amir Sharifi. Weaving through. No response from Indian defenders. Glan Martins tries to body block, but nothing from his desperate attempt. And Afghanistan continue to test India defence.

40' - India get another move going. Ashique Kuruniyan runs in with Noor Husin, and he is not happy with the referee's call. Free kick for Afghanistan.

38' - Faysal Shayesteh, now with the captain's arm band, goes for the ball. Hits the wall. Now, Rahul Bheke's turn to concede a free kick. Clumsy. Omid Popalzaysends in a brilliant delivery, and goes for a corner. Sandesh Jhingan, in the melee, takes an elbow. Down, but not out. Sana's turn to cope with a blow. India clear the danger away.

35' - Free-kick for Afghanistan. Chinglensana Konsham blocks onrushing Omid Popalzay, just outside the box. Popalzay struggles to get up. Yellow for Sana.

33' - Sharif Mukhammad, once again in action inside the box. He's asking for a penalty. Gone down easily.

32' - India win another corner. Brandon Fernandes' delivery fails to find a teammate and Afghanistan on a counter. Brilliant body block from Ashique Kuruniyan, but Sharif Mukhammad is asking for a corner.

29' - Rahul Bheke, who got a red in the match against Qatar, looks in control tonight. Limited play.. but tidy work. Farshad Noor is down again, holding his left knee. SUB. Abdul Najem is on.

25' - What a run on the left flank. Ashique Kuruniyan cuts inside and tries to find Sunil Chhetri, who's inside the box, but...

And stoppage. An Afghan player is down. It's the captain, Farshad Noor. Cooling break!

24' - Subhasish Bose keeps his cool and opts to retreat. Suresh Wangjam, meanwhile, gets a chance to showcase his footwork. From the following play, Brandon Fernandes wins a corner. Then another one. Ashique Kuruniyan, inadvertently, sends in the ball and it just misses the bar.

21' - India, in their bid to play slick, one-touch game, are allowing Afghanistan to win too many second balls.

19' - India, sure, using every inch of the field. Sandesh Jhingan releases a long ball after a few inter-play, but fails to find Sunil Chhetri. Goal kick for Afghanistan. And it reaches India's goal-mouth. Clearance from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

17' - Noor Husin goes for a long ranger, and it fails to test India goalie. Still a good attempt, against the run of the play.

16' - India are having a greater share of possession and also have better opportunities but Afghanistan are still in the play. And the first card of the match goes to a coach. Igor Stimac gets a booking. He's talking and talking.

13' - Brilliant take from Omid Popalzay. He then releases it, but Indian defenders alert. Referee cautions Haroon Amiri for pulling Ashique Kuruniyan. Free kick to India inside the Afghan half.

11' - Sunil Chhetri released. And the skipper, cutting inside from the left, hits the target. And third corner for India as Ovays Azizi fails to keep the ball in play. Scramble from the corner. India waste another chance.

9' - Simulation from Sharif Mukhammad. India want a booking. A free-kick and Suresh Wangjam produces a brilliant run and win another corner for India. Brandon Fernandes' delivery finds a towering Sandesh Jhingan, but nothing from his header. Good clearance by Afghan defenders.

7' - Now, Afghanis are pressing hard. Win a throw-in inside the attacking third. Ashique Kuruniyan clears, then another attack from the Afghanis. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into action. Easy take.

5' - Young Glan Martins and Chinglensana Konsham are having a good spell in the centre. Afghanistan get their first attempt, thanks to a counter, and Chinglensana blocks it.

3' - Earnest start from India. A brief spell from Afghanistan, then another bristling run. Suresh Wangjam in control.

1' - Free-roaming Chinglensana Konsham on the ball, and soon Manvir Singh wins a corner.

7:30 PM IST: Afghanistan, in whites, win the toss and they chose side. India, in blues, will kick-off.

7:28 PM IST: Anthems done. India's target is a third-place finish in the group, and a draw is all that they need.

7:25 PM IST: Players are out for the national anthems.

7:17 PM IST: Tonight's match will be conducted by Ali Reda of Lebanon.

7:08 PM IST: Here's a look at the head-to-head record!

India and Afghanistan have played each other nine times, with the first match in 1951. The last meeting was in 2019. India lead the head-to-head record 6-1. Two matches have ended in draws. India's lone defeat was in 2013, in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship final at Dasarath Rangasala Stadium, Kathmandu, Nepal.

6:54 PM IST: All eyes will be on India captain, Sunil Chhetri. He needs a a goal to enter the top-ten in all-time international goal-scoring charts, and a hat-trick to tie with Pele himself, on 77.

6:50 PM IST: Here are the team sheets -

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk), Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Chinglensana Konsham, Sandesh Jhingan, Glan Martins, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri (c), Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Subs: Dheeraj Moirangthem (gk), Amrinder Singh (gk), Adil Khan, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Thounaojam, Pronay Halder, Udanta Kumam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal.

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi (gk), Masih Saighani, David Najem, Haroon Amiri, Noor Husin, Farshad Noor (c), Faysal Shayesteh, Milad Intezar, Amir Sharifi, Omid Popalzay, Sharif Mukhammad

Subs: Adam Najem, Zubayr Amiri, Jabar Sharza, Noraollah Amiri, Abdul Najem, Q Maziar Kouhyar, Husain Alizada, Fardin Hakimi, Samir Samandari, Hossein Zamani, Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Hamidullah Wakili

6:37 PM IST: Afghanistan share images from their locker room.

6:33 PM IST: Glimpses from the past few meetings. Must watch!

6:30 PM IST: Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac dismissed apprehensions that India may play out for a draw.

“I need to say that I don’t know any coach or any team who would come out playing for a draw,” Stimac stated at the official pre-match press conference on Monday.

India are currently on six points after seven matches in comparison to Afghanistan's five points from seven games.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu added: “I think it’s important for us to stay fresh and face this new challenge against a very good side. Afghanistan have good quality players who can manipulate the ball and convert if given the chance. So, we need to make sure that as players, we stick to the plan and that we make life difficult for the other team and try to finish with a smile.”

The India vs Afghanistan match kicks off at 7.30 pm IST, and the match will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network and also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine