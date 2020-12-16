India Announces It’s Candidature To Host AFC Asian Cup 2027

All India Football Federation (AIFF) formally announced its candidature to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup here today. (More Football News)

Unveiling its plans at the launch in New Delhi, AIFF showcased the unrivalled potential of hosting Asia’s flagship football event in the world’s fastest emerging football market.

The bid promises to take Asian football to new heights by working in partnership with the AFC to unlock new commercial opportunities, drive growth and build on an ever-growing love for the sport among the country’s youthful population.

"It has taken a lot of hard work to reach the level we are at today, where we can think of hosting international events year-on-year. The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India left an indelible mark on our country and we're now working towards ensuring FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup go down as two of the most successful women's international football tournaments,” said AIFF president Praful Patel.

Patel added that AIFF is continuously working on infrastructure upgradation and football development.

“India would be honoured to be selected as the host for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. It is an unparalleled opportunity to take Asian football to new heights and create a brighter future together, for India, for the AFC and for our whole continent,” Patel added.

"Hosting Asia's biggest football event, the AFC Asian Cup 2027 will be a huge milestone for Indian sports. Our nation is perfectly poised to host a mega sporting event of this magnitude. We have extensive experience over the last two decades of successfully planning, organising and staging some of the world’s biggest sporting events and are looking forward to hosting two more big events in 2022 - the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC Women's Asian Cup,” Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, added.

The minister also assured AIFF all the government support in getting this tournament to India.

