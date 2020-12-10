India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Practice Game: When And Where To Watch India’s Tour Game Ahead Of Pink Ball Test Starting Dec 17

This will be a dress rehearsal for India ahead of their 4-match Test series opening match starting December 17. The first Test match in Adelaide is supposed to be a day-night affair and India will be looking forward to this game to get the much needed practice.

Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News



The 'Pink Ball Test' is supposed to be highlight of India’s tour to Australia and will be the only Test match that skipper Virat Kohli will play before returning home to be with his pregnant wife ahead of their first child’s birth.



The three-day game at the floodlight Sydney Cricket Ground will serve as a proper simulation for the opening Test. A flat batting track here might not exactly replicate the conditions that India might face in Adelaide, where the track is likely to have more life.



There are reports that Kohli will give this game a miss and rather go on with his own preparation routine before the Test match.



While India will look to get their opening combination right with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal getting much needed practice.



Australia will see Joe Burns getting a chance as a replacement for concussed Will Pucovski, while they will be without David Warner also, who is still nursing groin injury.



Match details

India vs Australia A 2nd Practice

Start Date: December 11- 13

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Toss: 9:00AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Telecast: Sony Six, and live stream on cricket.com.au.





Likely XI:

India A: Ajinkya Rahane (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Australia A: Alex Carey (C&wk), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth, Harry Conway, Ben McDermott, Marcus Harris, Mark Steketee



Squads



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk).



Australia A: Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (C & WK), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine