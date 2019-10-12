IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha Compete For Best Catch Of The Match - WATCH

After posting his best Test score, Virat Kohli was back in the field, leading by example. The skipper even got to compete with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for the catch of the match even as India continued to dominate South Africa for the third day in a row in the second Test at Pune.

On Saturday, pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav continued from where they left off. And helping the bowlers were Kohli and Saha by taking stunning catches.

First, Kohli pulled off a neat catch at fourth slip to send Anrich Nortje back in the 18th over. The nightwatchman survived some anxious moments before nicking a delivery from Shami.

Then, an airborne Saha showed his acrobatic skills by completing a stunning catch in front of the first slip fielder Cheteshwar Pujara. And Yadav got his third wicket, in the form of Theunis de Bruyn.

Having endured a nightmarish outing on Day 2, wherein they saw India posting 601/5d and losing their top three back in the hut in no time, the Proteas started the third day's play at 36/3 with the hope to delay the inevitable. But nothing seemed to be working for the visitors.