India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, Pune, Highlights: R Ashwin Four-fer Gives IND A Healthy Lead

India bowled out South Africa for 275 to take a massive 326-run first innings lead on Day 3 of the second Test, in Pune on Saturday (October 12). The umpires declared end of day's play immediately after Kagiso Rabada was removed by spinner R Ashwin. Keshav Maharaj’s 72 and Vernon Philander’s unbeaten 44 helped the visitors cross the 250-run mark. Skipper Faf du Plessis also contributed 64 runs in the Proteas' fight. For India, Ashwin took four wickets, while Umesh Yadav scalped three. Follow highlights of IND vs SA here (SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

16:46 hrs IST: That's it. Thank you for joining us!

16:28 hrs IST: OUT! That'll be stumps. South Africa 275 all out. Ashwin ends with four wickets. Pitches on middle and leg, Rabada plays down the wrong line, expecting it to turn, but it hits his pad. Initial decision is out, but the South African reviews it. The ball-tracking shows it to be crashing into leg-stump.

16:15 hrs IST: OUT! A super innings by Maharaj (72) but Ashwin gets him. The offie offers some flight, on leg stump, Maharaj looks to flick it away, gets a thin edge onto pad and straight to Rohit. Finally, a breakthrough for India. Kagiso Rabada comes to the crease. South Africa are 271/9

16:06 hrs IST: Twenty-eight runs off the last 10 overs. Five overs left in the day. South Africa are 266/8. Maharaj 67*, Philander 42*

15:57 hrs IST: Maharaj (67*) hits Jadeja for back-to-back boundaries to bring up a 100-run stand with Philander(38*). South Africa 262/8.

15:48 hrs IST: This is no joke. A 91-run ninth-wicket stand. Keshav Maharaj (58 off 109) and Vernon Philander (38 off 160) are tasting India's patience, literally. South Africa are 253/8 in 95 overs.

15:40 hrs IST: Twelve overs left in the day. South Africa are 249/8. Maharaj 54*, Philander 38*

15:27 hrs IST: Thirty runs off the last 60 balls. South Africa are 238/8. Maharaj 44*, Philander 37*

15:14 hrs IST: India missing a certain name here - Jasprit Bumrah. He might have wrapped up the lower order by now! South Africa are 224/8. Philander 34*, Maharaj 33*

15:03 hrs IST: The floodlights have come on as it's getting a bit dark. South Africa are 221/8. Philander 33*, Maharaj 31*

14:50 hrs IST: India have taken the new ball. Can Shami & Co strike? South Africa are 216/8. Philander 32*, Maharaj 31*

14:36 hrs IST: Shami keeps it tight. South Africa are 197/8. Second new ball due in two overs. Get a feeling Kohli will take it straight away.

14:31 hrs IST: All set for the final session. Philander and Maharaj make their way out in the middle. Shami to continue

14:10 hrs IST: That's tea. South Africa 197/8. Philander 23*, Maharaj 21*. These two have put on 35 in 18.3 overs. India have bowled for longer than they might have though, but they are still in a commanding position, still leading by 404 runs. We'll be back after 20 minutes.

13:53 hrs IST: FOUR! Too full from Jadeja, Maharaj plants his front foot down and smacks this down the ground. Shot! South Africa are 190/8. Philander 20*, Maharaj 17*

13:41 hrs IST: Nineteen runs off the last 60 deliveries. South Africa are 181/8. Philander 19*, Maharaj 9*

13:30 hrs IST: If India can take the remaining two wickets within the next 15-20 minutes, then there is a chance of follow on. Else, we could have the hosts' second innings. The bowlers would need some rest. South Africa are 175/8. Philander 18*, Maharaj 4*

13:15 hrs IST: Sixteen runs and a wicket off the last 42 balls. South Africa are 168/8. Philander 15*, Maharaj 4*

13:06 hrs IST: OUT! Ashwin finds the outside edge this time, and Rahane completes an easy catch at slip. Straight ball, outside off, Du Plessis (64) looks to defend but gets an outside edge. He walks back dejected. Second wicket for Ashwin. Keshav Maharaj comes to the crease. South Africa are 162/8

12:58 hrs IST: FOUR! Tossed up from Ashwin, Philander gets into position early and drills it straight of mid-off for a boundary. Expensive over from the Indian, eight off it. South Africa are 161/7. Du Plessis 63*, Philander 13*

12:46 hrs IST: FOUR! Too full from Ashwin, and too straight, Philander hits it past short midwicket for a boundary. South Africa pass 150. Saha says "dheere dheere isko" to Ashwin. Means he wants Ashwin to bowl slower to Philander.

12:29 hrs IST: Fifteen runs and two wickets off the last 60 balls. South Africa are 139/7. Du Plessis 54*, Philander 0*

12:22 hrs IST: OUT! Good length delivery from Jadeja, outside off, and it turns back in. Muthusamy offers no shot and gets hit on the pads. India strike again. The umpire had a good look and took his time before taking the decision. Muthusamy chats with Du Plessis and reviews the on-field decision, but it doesn't make a difference. Vernon Philander comes to the crease. South Africa are 139/7

12:16 hrs IST: Very good over from the Indian, just one off it. South Africa are 137/6. Du Plessis 53*, Muthusamy 6*

12:13 hrs IST: Play about to restart after lunch. Du Plessis on strike. Jadeja to resume proeceedings.

11:32 hrs IST: That's lunch. South Africa 136/6. Du Plessis 52*, Muthusamy 6*. Still trailing by 465 runs, and though Du Plessis is playing well, the others have not managed to hang around. Ashwin got de Kock with a beauty. India will be aiming to bowl the visiting side out in the next session. We'll be back in about 35 minutes. Stay tuned!

11:20 hrs IST: OUT! Tossed up from Ashwin, dips on De Kock, and the South African is caught on the crease, feet not moving. Pitches on middle and leg, and spins to shatter the bails. Brilliant! Senuran Muthusamy comes to the crease. South Africa are 128/6.

11:16 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Jadeja, and Du Plessis beats the man at cover to complete his half-century, 21st overall. He has been positive against India's spinners. Should look to get a big one now. Costly over from Jadeja, 12 off it. South Africa are 124/5. De Kock 27*

11:07 hrs IST: FOUR! Overpitched from Jadeja, outside off, De Kock presses forward before playing the square-drive. Raced away to the boundary. South Africa are 105/5. Du Plessis 32*, De Kock 26*

11:00 hrs IST: SIX! Flight on offer from Jadeja, Du Plessis gets forward, and lofts this comfortably over the bowler's head for a maximum! South Africa (95/5) finally have a partnership going here. Du Plessis 27*, De Kock 21*

10:56 hrs IST: FOUR! Full from Shami, outside off, De Kock leans forward and drives through cover. Super shot! Can't get any better! What if Du Plessis bats at No. 3 and QDK at No. 6? South Africa are 88/5. Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack.

10:43 hrs IST: FOUR! Tossed up from Ashwin, outside off, De Kock goes for the drive but gets an edge that flies wide of the first slip fielder. South Africa are 77/5. Du Plessis 17*, De Kock 13*

10:31 hrs IST: FOUR! Too full from Ashwin, De Kock gets forward, gets close to the ball and then drives to the wide of cover-point for a boundary. South Africa are 71/5. Du Plessis 15*, De Kock 5*. Drinks are on the field now. India's hour. They removed the nightwatchman early and then De Bruyn, who was looking good for a big score.

10:21 hrs IST: Good first over from the offie. A maiden! Get a feeling Rassie van der Dussen would be perfect for South Africa. He has the right temperament and a fine FC average (43.59). Should replace Theunis De Bruyn/Temba Bavuma for the third Test. South Africa are 58/5



10:17 hrs IST: Nine runs and a wicket off the last 30 balls. South Africa are 58/5. Du Plessis 7*, De Kock 4*. R Ashwin comes into the attack.

10:06 hrs IST: Solid over from Shami. A maiden! No margin for error. South Africa are 53/5. Du Plessis 6*, De Kock 0*

10:00 hrs IST: OUT! Back of a length delivery from Umesh, outside off, De Bruyn looks to hit it through the cover region but gets a thick edge and Saha does the rest - diving across to his right and grabbing it with both hands. South Africa (53/5) have lost half their side. Quinton de Kock comes to the crease.

09:47 hrs IST: OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! A well-directed short delivery from Shami, Nortje was undone by the lift, gets a thick edge, and Kohli takes a fine catch at the fourth slip position. The nightwatchman played around five overs of the brand new ball. Faf du Plessis comes to the crease. South Africa are 45/4

09:40 hrs IST: Nice and tidy over from Umesh, only one off it. South Africa are 41/3. De Bruyn 24*, Nortje 3*

09:35 hrs IST: FOUR! Pitched up from Shami, swinging in, De Bryun leans forward and drives it between midwicket and mid-on for a boundary. Decent over from the Indian despite the boundary. South Africa are 40/3. De Bruyn 24*, Nortje 2*. Umesh comes back into the attack.

09:30 hrs IST: The players are out in the middle and we are ready for the first ball. De Bruyn on strike. Shami to start

DID YOU KNOW? 225 - Partnership between Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja - the highest for the fifth wicket for India against South Africa surpassing the 220-run stand between Tendulkar and Sehwag in Bloemfontein in 2001-02.

STAT ATTACK - 138 - Innings taken by Virat Kohli to reach the landmark of 7,000 runs - the joint fourth-fastest after Wally Hammond (131), Virender Sehwag (134) and Sachin Tendulkar (136). Gary Sobers and Sangakkara also reached the landmark in their 138th innings.

Ajinkya Rahane: "I think the way we batted (was good). Initially there was assistance of the fast bowlers. Mayank batted really well. We were thinking of 500-plus, not 600 but the manner in which Virat and Jadeja batted made it look very easy. It was not a 600 wicket. We (Kohli and he) enjoy each other's company. We knew we were one batsman short so we had to get a partnership going. I thought that partnership was very important for us. I think fast bowlers still have good assistance if you can bowl in the right areas. But the ball is turning too, and we all know Jadeja and Ashwin can bowl on any track."

08:45 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa.