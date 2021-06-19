IND Vs NZ, WTC Final: Virat Kohli, The First Indian Captain To Lead At Neutral Venue And More Day 2 Stats

June 20, 2021
The ICC World Test Championship 2021 final between India and New Zealand finally started on Saturday. Here's a look at all the interesting numbers and facts from the day's play

Syed Pervez Qaiser 19 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:57 am
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and batting partner Ajinkya Rahane walk off the field for tea during the second day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
AP Photo/Ian Walton
The ICC World Test Championship 2021 final between India and New Zealand at Southampton is the first Test match to be played at a neutral venue.

Day 2 Report | Scorecard | Live streaming | News

This is the sixth time that England is hosting a Test match for two other national teams. Australia played five Tests, three against South Africa in 1912 and two against Pakistan in 2020 in England as a neutral venue.

This is India’s first Test match to be played at a neutral venue.

New Zealand played six Test matches, all against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, before this one, winning three, losing two and drawing one.

READ: 250 Is Good First Innings Score, Says India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

Virat Kohli became the first captain to lead India in a Test match at a neutral venue, while New Zealand have two captains – Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson – who have led New Zealand in Tests at a neutral venue.

This is the fourth Test match for New Zealand under Williamson at a neutral venue. He became the first New Zealand skipper to lead at a neutral venue in four Test matches.

The 62-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill was the 28th fifty-plus opening stand for India against New Zealand in Tests.

ALSO READ:  WTC Final 2021: India's First Test At A Neutral Venue And Other Top Statistics

Cheteshwar Pujara faced 35 runs before scoring his first run. It was his second-longest wait for his first run in Tests, after Johannesburg Test against South Africa in 2018. Then, he faced 54 balls to score his first run.

Syed Pervez Qaiser Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Rankings & Stats Sports

