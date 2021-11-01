Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand

India have now lost two successive T20 World Cup 2021 matches. The team sits in the fifth position with a -1.609 net run rate.

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand
On-field umpire signals out as India pacer Jasprit Bumrah looks on during T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at Dubai on October 31. | Photo: AP

Trending

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T08:38:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 8:38 am

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah came in defence of the national batters, saying they tried to play "an attacking game" in a bid to give extra 30 runs to the bowlers on a dew-laden surface as that was the communication from the team management. (More Cricket News)

Highlights | Scorecard | News

India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets and are in danger of crashing out of the tournament with three more games left.

Interestingly, Bumrah's take on batters playing an "attacking game" came minutes after his skipper Virat Kohli's bold admission at the post-match presentation that neither his men had shown proper "body language" nor were they "brave" in their approach.

The difference in statements between the skipper and his premier pacer showed that "communication" indeed has been a problem.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"Batters wanted to give a cushion of 20 to 30 extra runs and in that process, they played a lot of attacking shots, which didn't come off today. In the 2nd innings, batting does get easier so they wanted to give that cushion to the bowlers and, in that thought process, played a lot of attacking shots," said Bumrah, who tried his best to defend the indefensible.

The pacer said that "communication was clear as to what the situation of the game is."

"Scoring 25 to 3 runs (on a two-paced wicket) was not very easy but that was the extra responsibility that you had to take. It's difficult and that's why everyone playing the evening game is choosing to bowl first. There's a massive difference and our batters knew they had to give us a cushion. They tried their best and it didn't come off today," Bumrah said.

One of the primary reasons for India's failure, according to Bumrah, is that the team batting first found that the ball was holding up and three batters -- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan -- who tried the 'pick-up pull shot' couldn't execute it. That wasn't the problem in the second innings.

"In the second innings, the length ball was not holding up. In the first innings, the ball was holding and so pick-up pulls weren't coming off. So shot-making was difficult. Those options changed in the 2nd innings," he said.

But for Bumrah, he doesn't get too bogged down by defeats.

"Some days would be good and some days bad. Don't get too high on good days and neither too low on bad days. All of these things are part and parcel, stay in the moment and analyse what went well and move forward," he said. 

Tags

PTI Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Ishan Kishan Dubai Cricket Sports India national cricket team T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: India's Semi-final Qualification Scenarios - A Look At What Virat Kohli And Co Need To Do

T20 World Cup: India's Semi-final Qualification Scenarios - A Look At What Virat Kohli And Co Need To Do

Virat Kohli Says India Were 'Not Brave Enough' Vs New Zealand, And 'There Is A lot Of Cricket To Be Played'

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: All-round Afghanistan Beat Namibia By 62 Runs

Asghar Afghan On His Decision To Retire: Afghanistan's Defeat To Pakistan In T20 World Cup 'Hurt Too Much'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

Live Streaming Of England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SL Live - Full Details

Live Streaming Of England Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SL Live - Full Details

After Pakistan, New Zealand Rout India In ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - Highlights

After Pakistan, New Zealand Rout India In ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - Highlights

Diego Maradona Birthday: Football Great Remembered At His First Club

Diego Maradona Birthday: Football Great Remembered At His First Club

Read More from Outlook

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement