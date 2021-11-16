Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
IND Vs NZ: India T20 Captain Rohit Sharma To Prioritise On 'Instilling Sense Of Security In Players'

Rohit Sharma will lead India as full-time T20 captain for the first time against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday in the first of three-match series.

The Indian players share a light moment during their practice session in Jaipur on Monday. | BCCI Twitter

2021-11-16T19:50:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 7:50 pm

India’s new T20 captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said instilling a sense of security in players will be his priority and he will not stop hand-holding them even if they fail in a few games while trying to perform specific roles for the team. (More Cricket News)

IND vs NZ LIVE STREAMING | IND vs NZ 1st T20 PREVIEW

Ahead of his first full-time assignment as India captain against New Zealand, Rohit outlined the need for him and coach Rahul Dravid to play a ‘big role’ in allowing individuals to play fearless cricket and instill confidence even when they don’t get the desired results.

“I think it is an important aspect of the format (T20) where people have that assurance of going in and taking those chances in the middle. If it comes off, it comes off, if it doesn’t then what happens,” Rohit said in the press conference ahead of the first T20 international against New Zealand.

“That’s where both of us will have to play a huge role and huge part in terms of giving that individual an assurance you know going out and expressing himself,” the skipper was categorical on how he and the new coach will go about their job.

Rohit’s eye will be on how players are reacting to a variety of pressure situations and how well they are able to express themselves while understanding the pitfalls of taking risks.

“Especially, in this format where sometimes, you need to go out there and play fearlessly while doing that there are chances that you might not always be successful. Because it's such a short format, you are always challenged and the pressure is always there,” he added.

For Rohit, it is important that the individual knows what the team requires of him and doesn’t deviate from the set game-plan.“I think the entire set-up will play a big part in making sure that particular individual wherever he bats and how we want him to bat goes and does the job for us.”

So what happens when a player fails? “If he doesn’t, you still try and instill the confidence in him that we have full faith in you and just go and do the role for the team. As long as they are trying to do the role for the team we are happy,” the skipper played with a straight bat.

Rohit also spoke about giving a long rope to players. “For us, to give them that longer rope and confidence is important to give them that confidence. We are starting afresh after T20 World Cup and we have set some ideas and thoughts, for this particular tournament as of now. Let’s see how it pans out and we will take it from there,” added the India opener.

The skipper understands the value that seam-bowling all-rounder like Venkatesh Iyer can add to the side but team India is not just about trying to find a slot for one player with a particular skill-set. “I think it’s important to groom everyone. I understand the importance of bowling all-rounder but you know, keeping one particular spot in mind is not the way forward,” he said.

“You have to look at the entire set-up, the squad that we have and how we can fit in the players and how we can be effective as a team and what is required and whoever can do the job for us we will keep an eye on them,” he added.

“It is just not about one or two individuals and keeping an eye on them. It's about the entire unit and setup we have. Even people who are playing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, all those guys as well. Keeping eye on everyone equally is important and whatever is required for us to be a successful team in this particular format, we will try and do that,” he concluded.

PTI 

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 4:13 pm

New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tim Southee feels long periods in bubble life does take a toll on the cricketers’ physical and mental health and hopes that they don’t have to play in protected environments for far too long. (More Cricket News)

IND vs NZ LIVE STREAMING | IND vs NZ 1st T20 PREVIEW

