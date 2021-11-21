Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20: 11 Arrested Near Eden Gardens Ahead India Vs New Zealand Cricket Match

Sixty India vs New Zealand cricket match tickets, being sold at a higher rate, were reportedly seized from those arrested.

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20: 11 Arrested Near Eden Gardens Ahead India Vs New Zealand Cricket Match
Security at Eden Gardens stadium and nearby areas were beefed up to check any untoward incident, a senior police officer said. | Outlook Photo

Trending

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20: 11 Arrested Near Eden Gardens Ahead India Vs New Zealand Cricket Match
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T23:26:24+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 11:26 pm

Eleven people were arrested near Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata ahead of India's T20 cricket match with New Zealand on Sunday for allegedly selling tickets illegally, police said.

Live Streaming | Match Blog | Cricket News 

Sixty match tickets, being sold at a higher rate, were seized from those arrested, they said.

Security at the stadium and nearby areas were beefed up to check any untoward incident, a senior police officer said.

Over 2,000 personnel of the Kolkata Police's different units, including RAF and HRFS were deployed. Sleuths of the Anti-Rowdy Squad were also posted near the stadium, he said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Senior officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were also deployed at the stadium and nearby areas, he added.

"Officers in plain clothes are also at different places around Eden Gardens. We are not taking any chance and want to ensure that the sporting event takes place smoothly," the officer said.

Tags

PTI Eden Gardens, Kolkata Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In Squad for India vs New Zealand Test Series

South Africa A Vs India A Live Streaming: Priyank Panchal Leads India A -- Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch Live

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Starting the day at 113/6, Jason Holder (36), Kyle Mayers (45) and Rakheem Cornwall (39) helped West Indies avoid the follow-on against Sri Lanka before rain gods opened up.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement