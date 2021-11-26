Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Debutant Shreyas Iyer Eyes Unique Feat In Kanpur

If Shreyas Iyer scores another century in the first Test against New Zealand, he will become the first Indian batter to hit a ton in each innings of the debut Test match. He scored 105 in the first innings.

India's Shreyas Iyer kisses his helmet after scoring a century on Day 2 of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand in Kanpur, India on November 26, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-11-26T21:21:14+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 9:21 pm

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian and 110th batter overall to score a century on debut in Tests. The right-hand top-order batter from Mumbai achieved this feat by making 105 in 267 minutes off 171 balls with 13 fours and two sixes on the second day of the first Test match against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday (November 26).

Day 2 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

In fact, Shreyas Iyer became the only third Indian batsman after Amritsar Kripal Singh and Surinder Amarnath to record a hundred on Test debut against New Zealand.

Lala Amarnath was the first Indian to score to century on Test debut, when he made 118 against England in Mumbai nearly 88 years ago, in the 1933-34 series. Interestingly, his son Surinder Amarnath also accomplished the feat by making 124 against New Zealand at Auckland in the 1975-76 series.

West Indian Lawrence Rowe and Pakistan’s Yasir Hameed are the only two batters to score a century in each innings of the debut Test match.

A CENTURY ON DEBUT IN TESTS FOR INDIA

(Score - Batsman - Opponent - Venue - Season)

118 - Lala Amarnath - England - Mumbai - 1933-34;
110 - Deepak Shodhan - Pakistan - Kolkata - 1952-53;
100* - Amritsar Kripal Singh - New Zealand - Hyderabad (Ind) - 1955-56;
112 - Abbas Ali Baig - England - Manchester - 1959;
105 - Hanumant Singh - England - Delhi - 1963-64;
137 - Gundappa Viswanath - Australia - Kanpur - 1969-70;
124 - Surinder Amarnath - New Zealand - Auckland - 1975-76;
110 - Mohammed Azharuddin - England - Kolkata - 1984-85;
103 - Pravin Amre - South Africa - Durban - 1992-93;
131 - Sourav Ganguly - England - Lord's - 1996;
105 - Virender Sehwag - South Africa - Bloemfontein - 2001-02;
120 - Suresh Raina - Sri Lanka - Colombo - 2010-11;
187 - Shikhar Dhawan - Australia - Mohali - 2012-13;
177 - Rohit Sharma - West Indies - Kolkata - 2103-14;
134 - Prithvi Shaw - West Indies - Rajkot - 2018-19;
105 - Shreyas Iyer - New Zealand - Kanpur - 2021-22.

Shreyas Iyer Kanpur Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Rankings & Stats ICC World Test Championship
