With England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow toying with bowlers, India needed a miracle to break the stand during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. And the prayer was answered in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, India's best fielder.
Jadeja, who came in as a substitute fielder fro KL Rahul, takes a stunning catch at deep to send Roy back in the 23rd over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Watch it here:
#indiavsEngland #INDvENG sema catch #jadeja ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/4svX4TJdkg— à®¤à¯ÂÂà®¤à¯ÂÂà®¤à¯ÂÂà®ÂÂà¯ÂÂà®ÂÂà¯ÂÂà®ÂÂà®¿ à®¤à®³à®ªà®¤à®¿ à®µà¯ÂÂà®±à®¿à®¯à®©à¯ÂÂ (@thoothukudivj) June 30, 2019
Not in the playing 11, but never out of the action. All hail Sir Jadeja.#TicketToTheSemis #INDvENG ICC #CWC19 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/Ya9jKzd0PL— Hotstar (@hotstartweets) June 30, 2019
Fans reacted to the catch with disbelief.
There’s a reason he’s called “Sir” Jadeja. Top top catch !! Game changer— Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019
Jadeja right now ð¤£ðð #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TylKafzC3f— JAISURYA SAHARAN (@Suryasaharan) June 30, 2019
11 out of 11 would have dropped this!!— Saketh #CWC2019 ðð®ð³ (@Saketh_KrishCT) June 30, 2019
But this 12 th man <3
excellent fielding display by Sir jadeja pic.twitter.com/QxHqVQILeK
WHAT A CATCH!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019
Jason Roy looks to go big again, but picks out Ravi Jadeja on the long on boundary.
He dives and takes a brilliant low catch ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CWC19 | #ENGvIND
This catch proof #jadeja indian no1 filder. pic.twitter.com/h9QZxl8ZGM— KroNT GAMING (@nt_kro) June 30, 2019
Sir Jadeja Dont Run To Take A Catch, Instead The Ball Searches For Him,— Anant (@LordOfKricket) June 30, 2019
And He Attracts The Ball With His Megnetic Power Of Attraction.
Superb Magnetic Fielder ðÂÂ§²#Jadeja pic.twitter.com/9JITPe2Kxl
That's catch of the tournament for me. That should be declared as Ravindra Jadeja's wicket. #EngvsInd #CWC2019— Shailesh Goel (@spgoel) June 30, 2019
What a brilliant effort by Ravindra jadeja to dismiss Jason roy. Superp catch at boudry line. Diving infront. Giving happiness to us. Thanks Jadeja.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ABDUL ALEEM (@abdulaleem8) June 30, 2019
#INDvENG #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/IZV2MANOkj
Dhoni's View on Jadeja's Catch.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VrMo7T1p2s— Rohit Sharma FC ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@Ro45FC) June 30, 2019
Top catch! Outstanding from Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss Jason Roy. #CWC19. Never easy diving forward to catch a low dipping ball. @imjadeja #IndvEng— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) June 30, 2019
If India go on to win the #INDvENG match, I really wish that the 12th man would get the #motm award. The primary reason India are still in this match is that unbelievable catch by Jadeja to get rid of Jason Roy. One for the ages ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»— Shaurya Jagtap (@shauryajagtap) June 30, 2019
After winning the toss, Roy (66 off 57) and Bairstow (111 off 109) added 160 runs in 22 overs to give a flying start to the hosts' innings.
India need 38 runs to win the match and qualify for the semis.
