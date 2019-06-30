With England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow toying with bowlers, India needed a miracle to break the stand during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. And the prayer was answered in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, India's best fielder.

Jadeja, who came in as a substitute fielder fro KL Rahul, takes a stunning catch at deep to send Roy back in the 23rd over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Watch it here:

Fans reacted to the catch with disbelief.

There’s a reason he’s called “Sir” Jadeja. Top top catch !! Game changer — Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019

11 out of 11 would have dropped this!!

But this 12 th man <3

excellent fielding display by Sir jadeja pic.twitter.com/QxHqVQILeK — Saketh #CWC2019 ðð®ð³ (@Saketh_KrishCT) June 30, 2019

WHAT A CATCH!



Jason Roy looks to go big again, but picks out Ravi Jadeja on the long on boundary.



He dives and takes a brilliant low catch ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CWC19 | #ENGvIND — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Sir Jadeja Dont Run To Take A Catch, Instead The Ball Searches For Him,

And He Attracts The Ball With His Megnetic Power Of Attraction.



Superb Magnetic Fielder ðÂÂ§²#Jadeja pic.twitter.com/9JITPe2Kxl — Anant (@LordOfKricket) June 30, 2019

That's catch of the tournament for me. That should be declared as Ravindra Jadeja's wicket. #EngvsInd #CWC2019 — Shailesh Goel (@spgoel) June 30, 2019

What a brilliant effort by Ravindra jadeja to dismiss Jason roy. Superp catch at boudry line. Diving infront. Giving happiness to us. Thanks Jadeja.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

#INDvENG #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/IZV2MANOkj — ABDUL ALEEM (@abdulaleem8) June 30, 2019

Top catch! Outstanding from Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss Jason Roy. #CWC19. Never easy diving forward to catch a low dipping ball. @imjadeja #IndvEng — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) June 30, 2019

If India go on to win the #INDvENG match, I really wish that the 12th man would get the #motm award. The primary reason India are still in this match is that unbelievable catch by Jadeja to get rid of Jason Roy. One for the ages ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Shaurya Jagtap (@shauryajagtap) June 30, 2019

After winning the toss, Roy (66 off 57) and Bairstow (111 off 109) added 160 runs in 22 overs to give a flying start to the hosts' innings.

India need 38 runs to win the match and qualify for the semis.