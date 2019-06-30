﻿
India needed a stunning catch from substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja to break England's 160-run opening stand during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2019
Ravindra Jadeja came in as a substitute fielder for KL Rahul.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
With England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow toying with bowlers, India needed a miracle to break the stand during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. And the prayer was answered in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, India's best fielder.

(LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

Jadeja, who came in as a substitute fielder fro KL Rahul, takes a stunning catch at deep to send Roy back in the 23rd over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Watch it here:

Fans reacted to the catch with disbelief.

After winning the toss, Roy (66 off 57) and Bairstow (111 off 109) added 160 runs in 22 overs to give a flying start to the hosts' innings.

India need 38 runs to win the match and qualify for the semis.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Ravindra Jadeja Kuldeep Yadav Jason Roy Lokesh Rahul Birmingham India vs England Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Indian Cricket Team England national cricket team Sports

