November 24, 2020
Corona
IND Vs ENG: BCCI Sacrifices Test To Accommodate Limited-overs Series

India vs England limited-overs series originally comprised three T20s and as many ODIs and was scheduled to be held in September, but had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

PTI 24 November 2020
2020-11-24T21:04:50+05:30

England's tour of India next year will comprise four Tests instead of the regulation five to accommodate the limited-overs series that had to be postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Cricket News)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the schedule for the series planned in February-March while speaking at an online event.

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs and five T20s, it is a lot easier having bi-laterals because the number of people are less," he said.

"When it gets to 8 teams, 9 teams, 10 teams, then it becomes a bit more difficult...we have to keep assessing the situation...lot of them are talking about a second wave," he said.

The limited-overs series originally comprised three T20s and as many ODIs and was scheduled to be held in September this year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The number of T20s has been increased in the revised schedule as the Board took into account the World T20 to be held in October-November next year in India.

