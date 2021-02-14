IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh For Most Wickets In India, Now Only Behind Anil Kumble

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.
Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai. Ashwin's average is 22.67.
Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India with 350 scalps at 24.88. He is also India's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps.
Harbhajan is third in the standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-wicket mark, is fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.
