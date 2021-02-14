February 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh For Most Wickets In India, Now Only Behind Anil Kumble

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh For Most Wickets In India, Now Only Behind Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India with 350 scalps at 24.88. The former India captain is also India's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps

PTI 14 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh For Most Wickets In India, Now Only Behind Anil Kumble
Ravichandran Ashwin
File Photo
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh For Most Wickets In India, Now Only Behind Anil Kumble
outlookindia.com
2021-02-14T14:25:53+05:30

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai. Ashwin's average is 22.67.

Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India with 350 scalps at 24.88. He is also India's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps.

Harbhajan is third in the standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-wicket mark, is fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Supreme Court Hearing On Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah's Tenure: BCCI Seeks Two-Week Adjournment

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Anil Kumble Harbhajan Singh Ravichandran Ashwin Chennai Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos