February 14, 2021
Corona
Follow here live cricket scores of INDIA vs ENGLAND second Test match in Chennai. England lead the four-Test series 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
Virat Kohli and Joe Root
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-02-14T11:33:09+05:30

India added only 29 runs despite an onslaught from Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai. Resuming on the overnight score of 300/6, India lost four wickets in 7/5 overs with Moeen Ali claiming two wickets. Olly Stone took another couple as India were dismissed for 329. India will be happy with the score though, considering their array of classy spinners. They will look to ask questions of an English batting that has the in-form Joe Root at its heart. The pitch is already being talked about and it will certainly favour the home team spinners led by Ravichandran Ashwin as the match progresses. Follow live cricket scores of India vs England here:

Day 1 Highlights | Live Scorecard | News

