IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Epic Scenes In Chennai As Fans Return For India And England Clash - WATCH

Spectators were allowed for second India vs England Test match in Chennai after the central government's fresh COVID-19 guidelines permitted crowd attendance at fifty per cent of capacity at sporting venues.

This is the first time fans are returning to stadiums in India since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some videos:

Dear #TeamIndia fans we've missed you and we are now all set to welcome back crowds to cricket for the second Test.



Can't wait to have you roaring at The Chepauk tomorrow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7q4S1hPXrB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2021

The BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had deliberated on the entry of spectators earlier also before deciding that the first two matches would be held closed doors. But the fresh home ministry guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement had changed the scenario.

India opted to bat and made three changes to their playing XI with left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel making his debut.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested with in-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaces Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

