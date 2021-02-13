February 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Epic Scenes In Chennai As Fans Return For India And England Clash - WATCH

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Epic Scenes In Chennai As Fans Return For India And England Clash - WATCH

This is the first time fans are returning to stadiums in India since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. India opted to bat first against England in Chennai

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Epic Scenes In Chennai As Fans Return For India And England Clash - WATCH
Fans watching Day 1 action of 2nd India vs England Test at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai
Screengrabs: BCCI
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Epic Scenes In Chennai As Fans Return For India And England Clash - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-02-13T10:36:39+05:30

Spectators were allowed for second India vs England Test match in Chennai after the central government's fresh COVID-19 guidelines permitted crowd attendance at fifty per cent of capacity at sporting venues.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

This is the first time fans are returning to stadiums in India since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some videos:

The BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had deliberated on the entry of spectators earlier also before deciding that the first two matches would be held closed doors. But the fresh home ministry guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement had changed the scenario.

India opted to bat and made three changes to their playing XI with left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel making his debut.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested with in-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaces Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bundesliga: Leipzig Warm Up For Liverpool Clash By Beating Augsburg 2-1

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Chennai Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Coronavirus COVID-19 Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos