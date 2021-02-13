February 13, 2021
Corona
Follow here live cricket scores and ball-by-ball updates of IND vs ENG second Test match in Chennai. England lead the four-Test series against India 1-0

Virat Kohli and Joe Root with the India vs England Test series trophy
Courtesy: BCCI
India were crushed in the first Test match, similar to what happened on the tour of Australia. In the series opener, India were far behind England for the entire duration of the match. While India will be itching to strike back, Joe Root-led England will be aiming to win two Tests in India for the first time since their successful tour in 2012-13. Joe Root, the hero of the first Test match, will have to lead a new-look bowling attack in the second Test starting Saturday. While James Anderson and Dom Bess were dropped, Jofra Archer will miss this one due to injury.  Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad will make the playing XI. Virat Kohli, needing a win to match MS Dhoni's 21 Test wins at home, will be under pressure. The toss will be key again. India are also likely to make a few changes with Axar Patel, who missed the first Test due to a niggle, looking certain to play. Fans will be back for the first time in a cricket match after the COVID lockdown. Catch live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd Test match between India and England in Chennai here.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Joe Root Chennai Cricket India vs England ICC World Test Championship India national cricket team England national cricket team England's Tour Of India live Live Blog Live Score Sports

