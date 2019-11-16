IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Devastating Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Spells Rattle Bangladesh - WATCH

The India vs Bangladesh Test series opener in Indore was in for an early finish. Indian pacers, picking up where they had led let off in the first innings, rock the visitors. And the first two wickets, those of Imrul Kayes by Umesh Yadav and Shadman Islam by Ishant Sharma were things to cherish.

First, Yadav clean bowled Kayes with a beauty that curved back at full pace. Kayes, who was going for a drive, completely missed it and found himself walking back. Stumps rattled. That happened off the first ball of the sixth over.

Then, it was Ishant's turn. Another beauty, and another clean bowl. The experienced pacer managed to bring back it after pitching outside the line, and the swing beat the defence. Stumps rattled again.

The BCCI shared a video compilation of both the wickets, asking "who rattled it better?".

Watch it here:

India declared their first innings at the overnight score of 493 for 6 in reply to Bangladesh's 150.

Bangladesh were tottering at 48/4 in 16 overs. They needed 344 runs to make India bat again.