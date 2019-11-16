Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Devastating Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Spells Rattle Bangladesh - WATCH

IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Devastating Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Spells Rattle Bangladesh - WATCH

Who rattled it better? BCCI teased cricket fans by presenting a Umesh Yadav vs Ishant Sharma video from the India vs Bangladesh Test match at Indore

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Devastating Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Spells Rattle Bangladesh - WATCH
Umesh Yadav, Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam and Ishant Sharma.
Screengrabs: BCCI
IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Devastating Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Spells Rattle Bangladesh - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-11-16T11:20:09+0530

The India vs Bangladesh Test series opener in Indore was in for an early finish. Indian pacers, picking up where they had led let off in the first innings, rock the visitors. And the first two wickets, those of Imrul Kayes by Umesh Yadav and Shadman Islam by Ishant Sharma were things to cherish.

Day 3 Live | Scorecard | Cricket News

First, Yadav clean bowled Kayes with a beauty that curved back at full pace. Kayes, who was going for a drive, completely missed it and found himself walking back. Stumps rattled. That happened off the first ball of the sixth over.

Read: Kohli Takes Informed Decision To Declare Early

Then, it was Ishant's turn. Another beauty, and another clean bowl. The experienced pacer managed to bring back it after pitching outside the line, and the swing beat the defence. Stumps rattled again.

Watch: Umesh Rubs Salt Into Bangladesh's Wound

The BCCI shared a video compilation of both the wickets, asking "who rattled it better?". 

Watch it here:

India declared their first innings at the overnight score of 493 for 6 in reply to Bangladesh's 150.

Bangladesh were tottering at 48/4 in 16 overs. They needed 344 runs to make India bat again.

 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Umesh Yadav Ishant Sharma Indore Cricket India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh national cricket team Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : IND Vs BAN, Indore Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli Takes Informed Decision To Declare Overnight And Target Early Win
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement