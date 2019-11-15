IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2: Umesh Yadav Hits Outrageous Sixes To Rub Salt Into Bangladesh's Wound - WATCH

India scored more than 400 runs against Bangladesh on Friday with opener Mayank Agarwal leading the charge with a brilliant double hundred at Indore. By the draw of bails on the second day of the first Test, India were already 343 runs ahead. And giving the finishing touches to Indian innings were Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav.

Day 2 Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Jadeja's knock was on the expected line. After all, he's already an established and full-fledged all-rounder. He hit two sixes and six fours during his unbeaten, 76-ball knock for 60 runs. But what surprised everyone was Yadav's stunning display of batsmanship.

The tailender hit three sixes and a four to score 25 runs from 10 runs and he's not done. He will be seen in action on Saturday, with the bat.

Watch: Kohli Gets Out For Rare Duck At Home Match

In an entertaining 19-ball stand, Jadeja and Yadav added 39 runs. It sure looked like rubbing salt into the wounds of injured Bangladesh Tigers.

Watch Yadav's mayhem here:

At the close of play on Day 2, India were 493/6 (114 overs). One Day 1, Indian pacers dismissed Bangladesh for 150 runs.