IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Ishant Sharma Rules The Roost In Historic Match With Devastating Spell - WATCH

Ishant Sharma finally got a five-wicket haul (5/22) at home after 12 long years as India dismissed Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings of their first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

The last time Ishant took a five-wicket haul in a home Test was against Pakistan in 2007-08 season. Since then he has gone 29 matches without claiming a five-fer.

The 31-year-old led the way for India as pacers took all ten wickets in the innings. He was supported by Umesh Yadav (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36).

In his 96 Tests, the right-arm pacer has taken 288 wickets with 10 five-wicket hauls. He made Test debut against the same opponents at Dhaka in 2007.