IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Ishant Sharma Rules The Roost In Historic Match With Devastating Spell - WATCH

Ishant Sharma claimed his 10th five-wicket haul to help India bundle out Bangladesh for 106 on Day 1 of the historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Outlook Web Bureau 22 November 2019
Ishant Sharma in beast mode.
Screengrabs: BCCI
2019-11-22T18:34:47+0530

Ishant Sharma finally got a five-wicket haul (5/22) at home after 12 long years as India dismissed Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings of their first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

Scorecard | Blog | Cricket News

The last time Ishant took a five-wicket haul in a home Test was against Pakistan in 2007-08 season. Since then he has gone 29 matches without claiming a five-fer.

The 31-year-old led the way for India as pacers took all ten wickets in the innings. He was supported by Umesh Yadav (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36).

Watch all his wickets here:

In his 96 Tests, the right-arm pacer has taken 288 wickets with 10 five-wicket hauls. He made Test debut against the same opponents at Dhaka in 2007.

Outlook Web Bureau Ishant Sharma Eden Gardens, Kolkata Cricket India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh national cricket team Day-Night Test Sports
