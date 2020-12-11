December 11, 2020
Corona
IND A Vs AUS A, 2nd Practice: Cameron Green Hit On Head Of Jasprit Bumrah's Shot, Leaves Field

Australia's Test hopeful Cameron Green was forced of the field after a fierce drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the side of the head

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2020
Australia youngster Cameron Green was forced of the field after a knock on the head.
Twitter (@cricketcomau)
Just days after Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet of a Kartik Tyagi's bouncer, another Australia youngster Cameron Green, who is vying for Test team berth, was forced of the field after a knock on the head. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News

Green, 21, bowling the 45th over took a full blow of Jasprit Bumrah's shot on his face. The impact saw Mohammed Siraj, at non-strikers end, rushing to the all-rounder's aid.

India after a bit of collapse saw a rearguard from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking India to a respectable total.

Bumrah raced to his fifty in just 55 balls,while Siraj played a perfect foil.


Green who tried the complete a catch saw the ball burst out of his hands and hit him flush on his head. He remained on the ground for a few minutes as physio rushed to the field. Although, the youngster was up on his feet and looked well, he ultimately left the field as a precaution.

