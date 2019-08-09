Served An Eight-Month Doping Ban, Prithvi Shaw In England To Fight Depression

Hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw's career seemed to have hit a screeching halt after the Board of Control for Cricket in India handed him an eight-month ban for an 'inadvertent' doping offence last month.

The unwanted development has reportedly left the 19-year-old, who also took full responsibility for unknowingly consuming the banned anti-asthma drug -- Terbutaline, devastated.

Also Read: BCCI Finally Agrees To Come Under NADA Ambit

According to a TOI report, the young opener is suffering from depression and "has left for England on personal expense to get away from it all for now".

While accepting the suspension, the opener had written in a lengthy Twitter post that he will come out faster and stronger.

Also Read: 'Shaken' Prithvi Shaw Issues Statement

Meanwhile, the BCCI released a detailed time-line for Shaw's doping controversy on Wednesday, covering events from late February to July this year.

The Mumbai cricketer claimed that he had consumed a basic, over-the-counter cough syrup, when he was suffering from a severe cough and cold during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament on February 2019.

He has played two Test matches for India scoring 237 runs with a hundred and a half-century. He had earlier pulled out of India A's One-Day and unofficial Test series against West Indies A reportedly due to injury.