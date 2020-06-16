I'll Get My Hazmat Suit Ready - Nick Kyrgios Calls US Open Plans 'Selfish'

Nick Kyrgios accused US Open organisers of being "selfish" for reportedly pushing on with plans to stage the grand slam amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports on Monday suggested the United States Tennis Association will confirm the tournament will begin on August 31 as planned, even though New York City continues to grapple with COVID-19.

This year's Wimbledon was cancelled in April while the French Open has been pushed back from May to September.

However, the US Open appears set to start on time, albeit without fans present and with protocols in place because of the pandemic.

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic expressed reservations about remaining at a hotel between matches and only being allowed one other person with him at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal, the defending men's singles champion, indicated he would be unwilling to travel to the United States to defend his title while the virus remains prevalent.

Australian Kyrgios has now added his voice to the chorus of disapproval.

He wrote on Twitter: "Smh [shaking my head] - people that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead. 'Selfish' I'll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return."

There have been over two million cases of coronavirus in the USA, where more than 118,000 people have died due to the virus.