IFAB Extends Five Substitutes Rule Until December 2022

Teams will be allowed to continue making up to five alterations during matches after IFAB agreed to extend the ruling through 2022. (More Football News)

Due to the impact of COVID-19, IFAB introduced a temporary rule in May 2020, allowing teams to make five substitutes should they wish.

Not every competition has taken up the option, with the Premier League teams failing to come to an agreement and instead deciding on an extended number of players on the bench.

However, there is sure to be debate again on that matter ahead of next season, with IFAB extending the five substitutes ruling until the end of December next year.

An IFAB statement read: "The decision follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on football, as well as representations from several key stakeholders from across the football community.

"Introduced in May 2020, the temporary amendment is aimed at supporting player welfare, in particular where schedules have been disrupted, often leading to competitions being played in a condensed period.

"The IFAB will continue to review the impact of the pandemic on football and consult with its stakeholders on this important welfare matter."

