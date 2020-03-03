ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia Star Ellyse Perry Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 after sustaining a hamstring injury during their final league game against New Zealand on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Perry, 29, injured her right hamstring while attempting to a run out at Junction Oval, Melbourne. Defending champions Australia survived a thriller against White Ferns in their final Group A match to finish second behind India in the group stage.

Perry will remain a member of Australia's 15-player squad as the semi-finalists have made no changes to the squad. But she will miss Australia's tour of South Africa this month.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time. We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery," Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge, said in an official statement.

Australia's head coach Matthew Mott praised Perry for the courage she has displayed throughout the Women's T20 World Cup and expressed confidence in the Australian squad's ability to step up in her absence.

"Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said.

"She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances," he added.