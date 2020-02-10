February 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh Government To Organise Public Reception For Triumphant Team

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh Government To Organise Public Reception For Triumphant Team

In a high-voltage ICC U-19 World Cup title clash, the end of which was marred by unruly celebrations by the champions, Bangladesh stunned favourites and defending champions India in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday for the country's biggest victory in its cricket history

PTI 10 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh Government To Organise Public Reception For Triumphant Team
Bangladesh players with the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy.
Courtesy: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh Government To Organise Public Reception For Triumphant Team
outlookindia.com
2020-02-10T16:24:38+0530

The Bangladesh government will organise a "public reception" to celebrate the country's Under-19 World Cup triumph, its first in an ICC tournament across all levels.

Highlights | Report | Cricket News

In a high-voltage title clash, the end of which was marred by unruly celebrations by the champions, Bangladesh stunned favourites and defending champions India by three wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday for the country's biggest victory in its cricket history.

"The date will be set after the team returns. The reception will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan," the country's Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was quoted as saying by the 'Daily Star'.

Read: Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal Win Top Charts

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina, Quader told scribes at the Secretariat on Monday.

No Bangladesh team had won a world event before the country's U-19 side broke the jinx with victory over the three-time defending champions.

In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first bowled out India for 177 in 47.2 overs and then did well enough to chase down a revised target of 170 in 42.1 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Read: India Captain Slams Bangladesh's 'Dirty' Reaction

India's cricketing battles with Bangladesh have been marred by acrimony since the 2015 World Cup quarter-final at the MCG.

Having scripted their biggest triumph on Sunday, some Bangladeshi players got carried away while celebrating.
While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

Next Story >>

BAI Introduces New Multi-Level Domestic Tournament Structure With Exponential Rise In Prize Money

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Dhaka Cricket ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 India vs Bangladesh Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos