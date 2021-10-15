ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman Out Of NZ’s Warm-Up Tie Vs Netherlands

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and all-rounder Mark Chapman will not play in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against the Netherlands on Saturday because of hamstring niggles, the team has announced. (More Cricket News)

“Kane Williamson and Mark Chapman will sit out tomorrow's warm-up match against @KNCBcricket as a precaution with hamstring niggles,” posted the Black Caps' official Twitter handle.

Williamson on Thursday described his hamstring injury a ‘minor’ one but admitted that an elbow niggle is affecting his grip even as he played down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Kiwis' T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 26.

The tournament proper begins on Sunday. “Minor, (it's) okay, progressing well. So, there are no complaints,” he responded to a query during a conference call with media arranged by the ICC.

He, however, conceded that recovery has been slow from an elbow problem, which has been bothering him for a while.

“...it has just been a bit of a slow-burner....quite frustrating for a long period of time. However, it has definitely improved a bit over the last two months I've had after the World Test Championship,” he said.

“On rehab, it has definitely seemed to move forward, which is refreshing, but still a little bit of time to get back to a 100 per cent,” he added.