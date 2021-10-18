Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: How Dew Factor Will Decide India's Playing XI, Explains Ravi Shastri

India will start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. This will be Shastri's last assignment as India coach.

India head coach Ravi Shastri also stated that the IPL 2021 has been an ideal preparation for the players ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. | File photo

2021-10-19T08:51:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 8:51 am

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday said the dew factor will decide whether the team will go with an extra seamer or spinner during its upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign starting on October 24 against Pakistan. (More Cricket News)

Shastri, who is on his last assignment with the Indian team, also made it clear that the primary objective of the two warm-up games against England (this evening) and Australia on October 20 is to understand how the players are placed in terms of form and rhythm.

“We'll just try to see how much dew is around and accordingly decide to bat/bowl first. Also helps us decide about playing an extra spinner or seamer,” Shastri told former India stumper, Deep Dasgupta, during an interaction for official broadcasters 'Star Sports'.

ALSO READ: India at T20 World Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, Other details 

India are scheduled to play all their matches in the evening when dew becomes a major factor. The heavier the dew, the more difficult it is for spinners to grip the ball, making stroke-play easier for batsmen.

Shastri said that IPL 2021 has been an ideal preparatory ground for the Indian players, most of whom are regulars for their respective franchises.

“Boys have been playing IPL for the last two months, so I don't think they need too much of preparation. It's more about them getting together and adapting together. Get some rhythm going, some energy going,” he said.

Asked about the specific gains he is eyeing from the warm-up games, Shastri said: “Everyone can bat, everyone can bowl (in this game). So it will help us to get an idea about who is doing how. Not really (regarding any locked strategy). We'll just see how things go and work a combination around.”

PTI Ravi Shastri Deep Dasgupta UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 T20 World Cup Indian Cricket Team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
