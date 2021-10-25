ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: A Century Of Sixes

Sri Lanka’s top-order batsman Charith Asalanka smashed the 100th six of the T20 World Cup 2021 during their five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Super 12 fixture on Sunday. Sri Lanka are on a four-match unbeaten streak in the ongoing competition. (More Cricket News)

The amazing feat came after Asalanka hit slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nasum Ahmed for his second six of the match during his unbeaten 80-run knock at Sharjah Cricket Ground. It came in the 30th innings of the 15th match in this T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

AFG vs SCO LIVE

Papua New Guinea’s left-handed middle-order batsman Charles Amini hit the first six of the tournament off Oman’s right-arm fast-medium bowler Mohammad Nadeem while Oman’s lower order batsman Mohammed Nadeem’s six off Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on October 19 was the 50th in this T20 World Cup.

As many as 46 batsmen hit 107 sixes so far with Namibia’s David Wiese topping the list with

seven sixes in three matches. Scotland’s Richie Berrington is on the second spot with six sixes in three matches. Following them are Oman’s Jatinder Singh, Sri Lankan Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah, who all share the third position with five sixes each.

As far as teams are concerned, Bangladesh have hit the most number of sixes in the tournament so far. Incidentally, no player from Australia has been able to hit a six so far. The nine sixes hit during the India vs Pakistan match is not included in the below table.

Sixes hit by each team in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021:

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes

Bangladesh 4-20-7-Mahmudullah (5 sixes)

Scotland 3-18-8-Richie Berrington (6 sixes)

Sri Lanka 4-16-6-Charith Asalanka/Bhanuka Rajapaksa (5 each)

Oman 3-15-5-Jatinder Singh ( 5 sixes)

Papua New Guinea 3-13-7-Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga (3 each)

Namibia 3-1-1-3 David Wiese (7 sixes)

Ireland 3-6-3-Andrew Balbirnie/G.Delany/Paul Stirling (2 each)

Netherlands 3-4-3-Colin Ackerman (2 sixes)

South Africa 1-2-2-Aiden Markram/Kagiso Rabada (1 each)

West Indies 1-1-1-Evin Lewis (1 six)

England 1-1-1-Jason Roy (1 six)

Australia - Nil

Total 15-107-46-David Wiese (7 sixes)