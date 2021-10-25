Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: A Century Of Sixes

Papua New Guinea batsman Charles Amini hit the first six of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 while Charith Asalanka smashed the 100th six of the tournament.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: A Century Of Sixes
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hits a six against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match on Sunday. | AP

Trending

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: A Century Of Sixes
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T00:55:35+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 12:55 am

Sri Lanka’s top-order batsman Charith Asalanka smashed the 100th six of the T20 World Cup 2021 during their five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Super 12 fixture on Sunday. Sri Lanka are on a four-match unbeaten streak in the ongoing competition. (More Cricket News)

The amazing feat came after Asalanka hit slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nasum Ahmed for his second six of the match during his unbeaten 80-run knock at Sharjah Cricket Ground. It came in the 30th innings of the 15th match in this T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

AFG vs SCO LIVE 

Papua New Guinea’s left-handed middle-order batsman Charles Amini hit the first six of the tournament off Oman’s right-arm fast-medium bowler Mohammad Nadeem while Oman’s lower order batsman Mohammed Nadeem’s six off Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on October 19 was the 50th in this T20 World Cup.

As many as 46 batsmen hit 107 sixes so far with Namibia’s David Wiese topping the list with
seven sixes in three matches. Scotland’s Richie Berrington is on the second spot with six sixes in three matches. Following them are Oman’s Jatinder Singh, Sri Lankan Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah, who all share the third position with five sixes each.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

As far as teams are concerned, Bangladesh have hit the most number of sixes in the tournament so far. Incidentally, no player from Australia has been able to hit a six so far. The nine sixes hit during the India vs Pakistan match is not included in the below table.

Sixes hit by each team in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021:

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes

Bangladesh 4-20-7-Mahmudullah (5 sixes)

Scotland 3-18-8-Richie Berrington (6 sixes)

Sri Lanka 4-16-6-Charith Asalanka/Bhanuka Rajapaksa (5 each)

Oman 3-15-5-Jatinder Singh ( 5 sixes)

Papua New Guinea 3-13-7-Assad Vala/Kiplin Doriga (3 each)

Namibia 3-1-1-3 David Wiese (7 sixes)

Ireland 3-6-3-Andrew Balbirnie/G.Delany/Paul Stirling (2 each)

Netherlands 3-4-3-Colin Ackerman (2 sixes)

South Africa 1-2-2-Aiden Markram/Kagiso Rabada (1 each)

West Indies 1-1-1-Evin Lewis (1 six)

England 1-1-1-Jason Roy (1 six)

Australia - Nil

Total 15-107-46-David Wiese (7 sixes)

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah Mustafizur Rahman UAE Oman Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team India national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Dominant Rohit Mor Gives India Winning Start In Belgrade

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Dominant Rohit Mor Gives India Winning Start In Belgrade

T20 World Cup 2021: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Help Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland By 130 Runs

IPL: RPSG Group Wins Lucknow, CVC Capital Gets Ahmedabad; BCCI Cracks A Jackpot

'Will You Drop Rohit Sharma?', Virat Kohli Laughs Off Saying 'It's A Very Brave Question'

AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Ensnare Scotland In Web Of Spin, Win Big - Highlights

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Sachin Kumar, Sanjeet Get First-Round Byes

Paras Mhambrey Applies For India Men's Team Bowling Coach's Job

SL Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Mohammed Shami A Champion, Trolls After India's T20 World Cup Loss Vs Pakistan Shocking'

'Mohammed Shami A Champion, Trolls After India's T20 World Cup Loss Vs Pakistan Shocking'

SA Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Good Batting Display On Agenda As West Indies Face South Africa

SA Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Good Batting Display On Agenda As West Indies Face South Africa

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Seek Revenge Against New Zealand

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Seek Revenge Against New Zealand

Ben Stokes Added To England's Ashes Squad Against Australia

Ben Stokes Added To England's Ashes Squad Against Australia

Read More from Outlook

A Message Not Delivered, A Matisse Painting Never Gifted: A Co-Star’s Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan

A Message Not Delivered, A Matisse Painting Never Gifted: A Co-Star’s Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan

Sayani Gupta / Sayani Gupta, a star-struck teenager who acted with SRK, reveals what endears the superstar to his millions of fans across the globe.

In Valley, Amit Shah Says No To Talks With Pakistan, Yes To Dialogue With J&K People

In Valley, Amit Shah Says No To Talks With Pakistan, Yes To Dialogue With J&K People

Naseer A Ganai / National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday called for talks with Pakistan for the sake of peace in the region.

IPL: RPSG Group, CVC Capital Win Bids To Own New Teams

IPL: RPSG Group, CVC Capital Win Bids To Own New Teams

Soumitra Bose / RPSG Group will be based in Lucknow while CVC Capital will have Ahmedabad as their base city from IPL 2022.

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

Vikas Pathak / The challenge Congress faces at present is it has to fight not just internal dissidence and the BJP but deal with anti-BJP regional parties, who are no longer seeing it as a viable ally.

Advertisement