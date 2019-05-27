ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: England

The following are the pen sketches of England team who are participating in the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Nine players – Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rasheed, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince and Mark Wood – are participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE ENGLAND TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:

EOIN JOSEPH GERARD MORGAN (CAPTAIN-MIDDLESEX): Born on September 10, 1986, Dublin. Right hand middle order batsman, right arm medium bowler and occasional wicketkeeper. Played 222 One Day Internationals since making debut for Ireland against Scotland at Ayr, August 5, 2006. Led England in 100 ODIs (won 61, lost 32, tied one and abandoned six). Participating in the World Cup for the fourth time.

MOEEN MUNIR ALI (WORCESTERSHIRE): Born on June 18, 1987 at Birmingham. Left hand lower order batsman and off break bowler. Played 96 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at North Sound on February 28, 2014. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

JOFRA CHIOKE ARCHER (SUSSEX): Born on April 1, 1995, Bridgetown, Barbados.Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played three one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide), May 3, 2019. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



JONATHAN MARC BAIRSTOW (YORKSHIRE): Born on September 26, 1989 at Bradford, Yorkshire. Right hand middle order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 63 one day internationals since debut against India at Cardiff on September 16, 2011. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

JOSEPH CHARLES BUTTLER (SOMERSET): Born on September 8, 1990, Taunton, Somerset. Right hand middle order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 131 one day internationals since debut against Pakistan at Dubai on February 21, 2012. Led England in six one day internationals, winning four and losing two. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



THOMAS KEVIN CURRAN (SURREY): Born on March 12, 1995 at Cape Town, Cape Province, South Africa. Right hand lower order batsman and ight-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 17 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Southampton on September 29, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

LIAM ANDREW DAWSON (HAMPSHIRE): Born on March 1, 1990, Swindon, Wiltshire. Right hand lower order batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Played three one day internationals since debut against Pakistan at Cardiff on September 4, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

LIAM EDWARD PLUNKETT (SURREY): Born on April 6, 1985 at Middlesbrough, Yorkshire. Right hand lower order batsman and right arm fast bowler. Played 82 one day internationals since debut against Pakistan at Lahore on December 10, 2005. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



ADIL USMAN RASHID (YORKSHIRE): Born on February 17, 1988 at Bradford, Yorkshire. Right hand tail end batsman and leg break bowler. Played 88 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Belfast on August 27, 2009. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



JOSEPH EDWARD ROOT:(YORKSHIRE): Born on December 30, 1990 at Sheffield, Yorkshire. Right hand top order batsman and leg break and off break bowler. Played 132 one day internationals since debut against India at Rajkot on January 11, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



JASON JONATHAN ROY (SURREY): Born on July 21, 1990 at Durban, South Africa. Right hand middle batsman. Played 76 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) on May 8, 2015 . Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

BENJAMIN ANDREW STOKES (DURHAM): Born on June 4, 1991, Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand. Left hand lower order batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 84 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin, on August 25, 2011. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

JAMES MICHAEL VINCE ((HAMPSHIRE): Born on March 14, 1991, Cuckfield. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler. Played 10 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) on May 8, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



CHRISTOPHER ROGER WOAKES (WARWICKSHIRE): Born on March 2, 1989 at Birmingham. Eight hand lower order batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 88 one day internationals since debut against Australia at Sydney on January 23, 2011. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



MARK ANDREW WOOD (DURHAM): Born on January 11, 1990 at Ashington, Northumberland. Right hand tail end batsman and right arm fast bowler. Played 41one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) on May 8, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.