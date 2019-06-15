On the eve of blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni was seen giving his heir apparent Rishabh Pant tips at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

Dhoni, 37, is probably playing his last World Cup while Pant was called up as the cover for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. This is not the first time the master and apprentice were seen practicing together.

Also Read: How To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match

Watch it here:

Straight from the master.



MS Dhoni gives Rishabh Pant some valuable wicketkeeping tips at Old Trafford @mid_day pic.twitter.com/ewWAnMw5VX — Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) June 15, 2019

India will take on Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford. India have won all six of their previous World Cup matches against Pakistan, and will hope to maintain that unbeaten streak.