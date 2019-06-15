﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs PAK: Animated MS Dhoni Gives Rishabh Pant Wicket-Keeping Tips Ahead Of India-Pakistan Clash – WATCH

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs PAK: Animated MS Dhoni Gives Rishabh Pant Wicket-Keeping Tips Ahead Of India-Pakistan Clash – WATCH

MS Dhoni is probably playing his last ICC Cricket World Cup while Rishabh Pant was called up as the cover for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan

Outlook Web Bureau 15 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs PAK: Animated MS Dhoni Gives Rishabh Pant Wicket-Keeping Tips Ahead Of India-Pakistan Clash – WATCH
Screengrab: Twitter
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs PAK: Animated MS Dhoni Gives Rishabh Pant Wicket-Keeping Tips Ahead Of India-Pakistan Clash – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-15T17:32:45+0530

On the eve of blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni was seen giving his heir apparent Rishabh Pant tips at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

Dhoni, 37, is probably playing his last World Cup while Pant was called up as the cover for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. This is not the first time the master and apprentice were seen practicing together.

Also Read: How To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match

Watch it here:

India will take on Pakistan on Sunday at Old Trafford. India have won all six of their previous World Cup matches against Pakistan, and will hope to maintain that unbeaten streak.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan Manchester Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: What On Earth! Kevin Pietersen Shares Bizarre Snake Video – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters