ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ENG Vs WI: Joe Root Becomes First Englishman To Score Three WC Hundreds

Joe Root hit an unbeaten 100 to help England beat West Indies by eight wickets in a group match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2019
England's Joe Root celebrates his century during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against West Indies at Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on June 14, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-06-14T22:37:21+0530

Joe Root scored his 16th ODI hundred to help England register a comfortable eight-wicket with 101 balls to spare over West Indies in their group match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday.

In the process, the right-handed batsman also became the first Englishman to score three World Cup centuries. It was his second ton of the tournament.

Both his previous hundreds have come in losing causes. His first World Cup hundred (121) came against Sri Lanka at Wellington, New Zealand in the previous edition. On June 3, he scored 107 at Trent Bridge against Pakistan to become the first player to hit a hundred in the ongoing tournament.

Often regarded as England's most complete batsman ever, Root also became the fourth England player in a World Cup match to make 50+ runs opening the batting after taking 2+ wickets whilst bowling, after Ian Botham, Michael Vaughan and Moeen Ali.

With regular opener Jason Roy struggling with fitness, Root was promoted to open England's innings with Jonny Bairstow, and the duo put 95 runs for the first wicket. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 94 balls with the help of 11 fours.

The 28-year-old now has 5579 ODI runs from 136 matches.

Joe Root Southampton Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket England Sports

