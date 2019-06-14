﻿
The England pace battery, including Jofra Archer (3/30), Mark Wood (3/18), Chris Woakes (1/16) and Liam Plunkett (1/30) delivered the goods for the hosts, taking just 44.4 overs to bowl out the Caribbeans in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2019
West Indies' Chris Gayle avoids a bouncer during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against England at Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on June 14, 2019.
AP Photo
The flamboyant West Indies side failed to fire against a disciplined England attack and were bundled out for a lowly 212 in 44.4 overs during the 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

This is Windies' lowest ever total against England in the World Cup. Two time World Champions' previous lowest against England was 157 all out in 49.2 overs at Melbourne on February 27, 1992.

Here's a list of Windies' five lowest totals against England in World Cup:

  • 157 all out in 49.2 overs at Melbourne in 1992
  • 212 all out in 44.4 overs at Southampton in 2019
  • 225 all out in 44.4 overs at Chennai in 2011
  • 235 all out in 48.1 overs at Jaipur in 1987
  • 243/7 in 50 overs at Gujranwala in 1987

Jofra Archer (3/30) had the West Indies batsmen dancing on the pitch, troubling them with the steep bounce after home skipper Eoin Morgan opted to field.

The England pace battery, including Archer, Mark Wood (3/18), Chris Woakes (1/16) and Liam Plunkett (1/30) delivered the goods for the home favourites, taking just 44.4 overs to bowl out the Caribbeans.

Extravagance, when the situation demanded patience, resulted in Chris Gayle (36) and Andre Russell (21) throwing away their wickets.

Had it not been for some sensible batting by young Pooran (63) and Shimron Hetmyer (39), who added 89 runs for the fourth wicket, the West Indies would have struggled to cross the 200-run mark.

(With PTI inputs)

