ICC Cricket Committee Introduces In-Match Penalty For Slow Over Rates In T20 Internationals - Full Playing Conditions

The one-off tie between the men's teams of West Indies and Ireland at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on January 16 will be played under the new playing conditions for T20 internationals. The International Cricket Committee on Friday has introduced in-match penalty for teams falling short on stipulated over rates. (More Cricket News)

The over rate regulations stipulate that a fielding side must be in a position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

The in-match penalties are in addition to the sanctions for slow over-rate outlined in the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The change was recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee, which regularly discusses ways to improve the pace of play in all formats, after considering reports on the effectiveness of a similar regulation that was included in the playing conditions for the Hundred competition conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

In another change, an optional drinks break of two minutes and thirty seconds may be taken at the mid-point of each innings subject to agreement between members boards at the start of each series.

The first T20 International of the three-match series between South Africa and the West Indies in Centurion on January 18 will be the first women’s match played under the new playing conditions.