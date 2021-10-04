Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

Mithali stated that the timing of the declaration of the second innings was a little bit tricky as the Australia women vs India women Test match ended in a draw.

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj believes this is the best game India women have played in Tests among all. | Scroll

Trending

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T09:28:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 9:28 am

Indian captain Mithali Raj on Sunday said that it was a ‘tricky’ call as to when India would declare their second innings and try for an outside chance of victory against Australia in the drawn one-off historic Day-Night Test which ended on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS 

The visitors dominated the proceedings in a game were 80 plus overs were lost in the first two days due to rain accompanied by lightning. Many expected India to declare their second innings at tea but they did come out for a few more overs setting up an improbable victory target of 272 for the hosts in a quarter of session.

“It was a little tricky as to when we could declare. Getting eight wickets in 15 overs was a bit of a stretch,” Mithali said at the post-match media conference. Mithali termed this as the best Test match performance by India considering this was their first Day-Night Test and certainly better than their away win against England in 2014.

“Against the best sides, definitely yes. (Against) Australia this is the best game we’ve played. But in 2014, with eight debutants winning a Test in England against England, who had just won the Ashes. That was also very close. That was pretty great. The girls really put up a great show,” Mithali replied.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

She also hailed opener Smriti Mandhana, who hit a ton in the first innings and said “Her hundred was fabulous.” With regard to her maiden experience of playing with the pink ball, Mithali said that she didn't find any exaggerated movement.

“I was expecting movement but it did not happen. But in the later half there was a bit...For a first experience of a pink ball Test, I thoroughly enjoyed being on the ground,” she added. About her playing future, Mithali, who is also the ODI captain, said “Well...My goal is the World Cup. Let’s come to that once I finish playing the World Cup.”

The 50-overs World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand next year. On the history of her losing tosses, Mitahli said, “I didn’t want that to become a legacy. The way the girls have been pulling my leg for that! So I thought I should change. I need to learn from (MS) Dhoni on how to win a toss.”

About having more time for preparation with the pink ball ahead of the Test, she said, “It would have been nice if we had a couple of days more with the pink ball. But the response after one session, they understand how to fit into a format given the leagues and exposure they have,” the Indian captain said.

She said she was in favour of three format series and not just one-off Tests as it opened up opportunities for players to play multiple formats. “My personal view is that three format series should become the norm. Not have just a one-off Test match in a year. It opens up opportunities for players to play multiple formats. Generally speaking, women cricketers would love to play Test cricket as well,” she added.

About Pooja Vastrakar, who impressed in the match with her bowling, picking up three wickets in the Aussie first innings and one in the second, Mithali said “When I saw Pooja Vastrakar in the domestic matches, she was a good batter. We wanted someone who can bowl and give us a few overs as a seamer, going into the WC. She fitted that role.”

“It was important for us to give her confidence and game time for her to fit that role. England, she just made a comeback after two years in the ODI series. She's done well. she has even batted well in one of the games in the one-dayers,” the skipper added.

Tags

PTI Mithali Raj Mahendra Singh Dhoni Smriti Mandhana Pooja Vastrakar Australia Cricket India vs Australia India Women's Cricket Team Australia women's national cricket team Day-Night Test Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Hand Bayern Munich First Loss Under Julian Nagelsmann

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Hand Bayern Munich First Loss Under Julian Nagelsmann

EPL: Manchester City Hold Liverpool 2-2 Despite Mohamed Salah Brilliance

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Smriti Mandhana Feels 'Lucky To Survive' On 80 With A ‘No-Ball’

La Liga: Espanyol End Real Madrid’s 25-Game Unbeaten Streak With 2-1 Victory

SAFF Football Championship: Full Schedule And Watch Live Streaming Of India's Matches

Sachin Tendulkar's Name In Pandora Papers As Leak Exposes Murky Financial Secrets Of World's Super Rich

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Durand Cup 2021 Final: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting In Extra-time To Lift Maiden Title

Durand Cup 2021 Final: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting In Extra-time To Lift Maiden Title

Lionel Messi's PSG Suffer Shocking Defeat At Rennes; Monaco's Resurgence Continues

Lionel Messi's PSG Suffer Shocking Defeat At Rennes; Monaco's Resurgence Continues

After Beating UAE, Indian Women Football Team Faces Tunisia Test

After Beating UAE, Indian Women Football Team Faces Tunisia Test

Read More from Outlook

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

PTI / Sachin Tendulkar’s attorney reportedly said the 'cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities.'

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Police File FIR Against Minister's Son, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denied Entry

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Police File FIR Against Minister's Son, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denied Entry

Outlook Web Desk / Eight persons were killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday after an SUV rammed into protesting farmers who in turn set fire to the vehicle.

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Preetha Nair / Shapers of syllabi in the rapidly expanding RSS-backed schools dismiss criticism, say their emphasis is on long-neglected, ancient Indian knowledge and value systems.

Advertisement