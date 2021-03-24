I-League: Chennai City FC Vs NEROCA FC - Match Preview And Live Streaming

Neroca FC will hope to put their troubles behind and finish their I-League season on a positive note when they face Chennai City FC at the KBK Stadium here on Thursday. (More Football News)



NEROCA found themselves on a five-game losing streak which has left them at the bottom of Group B with eight points after 13 games. They confirmed their relegation after their 0-1 loss to Sudeva Delhi.



Neroca coach Gift Raikhan will hope to end their season with a win and salvage some pride against a struggling Chennai City side, who themselves have lost four out of their last five games.



It, however, will not be easy as Chennai City hold the edge over them this season. The Chennai side had beaten Neroca 2-1 back in match week 6 of the I-League.



"Our plan was to be in top-six, and we played good. But there were a lot of things that did not click. I know we are at the bottom, but I am very proud of the team — the young boys, they have fought hard. It is the last match tomorrow, and we need to win it," Gift Raikhan said.



Chennai City FC put five past the Indian Arrows, but could not build on the result as Aizawl swept past them 3-1. Satyasagara's team is, however, safe from relegation with 12 points from 13 games.



"...as a coach, I want to win each and every game. There are many positives I will be taking from this season. Many young players have risen," Satyasagara said.



"Last time we played NEROCA, we beat them 2-1. But it will not be the same game. They are a good team, with quality players. They will come harder than last time."

Match and telecast details:

Match: Chennai City FC vs NEROCA SC

Date: March 25 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan



TV Channel: 1Sports

Live Streaming: 1Sports Facebook

