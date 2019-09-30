Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  I Felt Good: President Ram Nath Kovind Is Smitten By MS Dhoni

I Felt Good: President Ram Nath Kovind Is Smitten By MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni on Sunday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva

IANS 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
I Felt Good: President Ram Nath Kovind Is Smitten By MS Dhoni
Former India captain MS Dhoni and President Ram Nath Kovind ar Rashtrapati Bhavan.
File Photo - PTI
I Felt Good: President Ram Nath Kovind Is Smitten By MS Dhoni
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T17:28:29+0530

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday showered praise on former Indian national cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying despite him maintaining a low profile, people across the country love the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman. (More Cricket News)

Dhoni on Sunday met President Kovind at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Also Read: Gambhir Tells Selectors To Put Country Before Dhoni

"M.S. Dhoni met me at Raj Bhavan yesterday (Sunday) as a courtesy call. I felt good. I told him he maintains a low profile but people are fond of him as he is talented," the President said while addressing students during the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University.

"His talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand. M.S. Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket," he added.

Also Read: Here's Why Dhoni Is Making Himself Unavailable For National Duty

President Kovind also praised ace archer Deepika Kumar and Jaipal Singh Munda, who had led the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928 Olympics.

Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2016, has been on a sabbatical since the culmination of the 2019 World Cup.

Speculations have been rife that Dhoni might have played his last international game in England and Wales. However, no announcement has been made on those lines by the 38-year-old.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Ram Nath Kovind Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ranchi Cricket Convocation ceremony Sports
Next Story : A Few More Kilos: Novak Djokovic Comes Up Short ... At Sumo
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement