How To Watch LaLiga Opening Gameweek Post-COVID-19 Lockdown? Live Streaming, Football Fixtures, Time

LaLiga is set to resume on Thursday, 1:30 am, with Sevilla hosting Real Betis in a Spanish derby. The football league was put on halt three months ago due to the Coronavirus.

Defending champions Barcelona currently lead the standings with 58 points, followed by Real Madrid with 56 points. Sevilla and Real Sociedad are third and fourth with 47 and 46 points respectively. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are sixth with 45 points in 27 fixtures.

Also, the matches will be in closed venues, without fans.

Here are the details about the live streaming details, schedule and fixtures of the LaLiga:

How to watch LaLiga in India?

There will be no official broadcast of LaLiga in India, but the matches will be live streamed via the competition's Facebook page and through the clubs' respective Facebook handles.

What are the LaLiga fixtures for opening gameweek?

Sevilla vs Betis | Thursday, June 11 (Friday, according to IST), 1.30 am IST

Granada vs Getafe | Friday, June 12, 11 am IST

Valencia vs Levante | Friday, June 12 (Saturday, IST), 1.30 am IST

Espanyol vs Alaves | Saturday, June 13, 5.30 pm IST

Celta Vigo vs Villareal | Saturday, June 13, 8.30 pm IST

Leganes vs Valladolid | Saturday, June 13, 11 pm IST

Mallorca vs Barcelona | Saturday, June 13 (Sunday, IST), 1.30 am IST

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid | Sunday, June 14, 5.30 pm IST

Real Madrid vs Eibar | Sunday, June 14, 11 pm IST

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna | Sunday, June 14 (Monday IST), 1.30 am IST