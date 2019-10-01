Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Hockey Tour: Indian Men's Team Defeat Reigning World Champion Belgium

Hockey Tour: Indian Men's Team Defeat Reigning World Champion Belgium

Amit Rohidas amd Simranjeet Singh scored for the Indian men's hockey team, as they edged past Belgium, for whom, Felix Denayer scored the solitary goal.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Hockey Tour: Indian Men's Team Defeat Reigning World Champion Belgium
Next up, India will face Belgium again on October 2, in their fifth and final match of the tour.
Hockey India
Hockey Tour: Indian Men's Team Defeat Reigning World Champion Belgium
outlookindia.com
2019-10-01T19:01:32+0530

The Indian men's hockey team edged past reigning World and European champions Belgium, 2-1, to make it their fourth consecutive win of the Belgium Tour.

(Sports News)

Amit Rohidas (10') and Simranjeet Singh (52') scored the goals for India, while Felix Denayer (33') scored for Belgium.

India began on the front-foot, with Rohidas scoring a goal via a penalty corner in the 10th-minute. After the goal, Belgium increased the pressure in search for an equalizer, but PR Sreejesh blocked them all.

The second quarter was similar to the first one, with India creating chances and Belgium putting pressure. Soon in the 33rd-minute, captain Denayer equalized, through a penalty corner and a stunning drag flick.

With both teams searching for the winner, Simranjeet popped up amidst a well-constructed build up play and scored the winner in the 52nd-minute.

Next up, India will face Belgium again on October 2, in their fifth and final match of the tour.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hockey Sports
Next Story : UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe Eyes Lionel Messi's Record, Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Sight On History
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement