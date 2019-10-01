Hockey Tour: Indian Men's Team Defeat Reigning World Champion Belgium

The Indian men's hockey team edged past reigning World and European champions Belgium, 2-1, to make it their fourth consecutive win of the Belgium Tour.

(Sports News)

Amit Rohidas (10') and Simranjeet Singh (52') scored the goals for India, while Felix Denayer (33') scored for Belgium.

India began on the front-foot, with Rohidas scoring a goal via a penalty corner in the 10th-minute. After the goal, Belgium increased the pressure in search for an equalizer, but PR Sreejesh blocked them all.

The second quarter was similar to the first one, with India creating chances and Belgium putting pressure. Soon in the 33rd-minute, captain Denayer equalized, through a penalty corner and a stunning drag flick.

With both teams searching for the winner, Simranjeet popped up amidst a well-constructed build up play and scored the winner in the 52nd-minute.

Next up, India will face Belgium again on October 2, in their fifth and final match of the tour.