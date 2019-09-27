Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues Set To Miss Women's Big Bash League

Poshan
﻿
The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is likely to clash with India's tour of West Indies, leaving Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues with a very limited window towards the end of the fifth season of the league.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2019
Harmanpreet Kaur has represented Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).
India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and emerging star Jemimah Rodrigues are unlikely to feature in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia as it is clashing with the national team's tour of West Indies. (CRICKET NEWS

According to ESPNCricinfo, the first standalone WBBL, which starts later this year from October 18 and ends on December 8, is likely to clash with India's month-long tour of the Caribbean, leaving the players with a very limited window towards the end of the fifth season of the league.

India will depart for the Caribbean on October 23 after finishing the ODI engagements against the Proteas women on October 14.

"The BCCI doesn't discourage any of our women's players from taking part in overseas leagues as long as their participation [in those tournaments] doesn't clash with their national duties," BCCI's general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim was quoted as saying by the website.

"In this case, there's an international series to be played, so that will automatically be on top of their list of priorities," he said.

Also it is understood that the BCCI factored in the fatigue issue keeping next year's T20 tri-series in Australia (third team England).

Harmanpreet played for Sydney Thunder last season and has reportedly been approached by the Melbourne Stars. Mandhana has played for Brisbane Heat, followed by Hobart Hurricanes.

Rodrigues could have landed a maiden WBBL contract after a good Kia Super League (KSL) season in England with Yorkshire Diamonds.

(PTI)

