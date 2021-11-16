Hardik Pandya Lands In Trouble: Customs Officials Seize Luxury Watches Worth INR 5 Crores From Cricketer - Report

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who has a penchant for fine things, seemed to have landed in trouble after customs officials impounded two watches worth INR 5 crore from his possession. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, the star India all-rounder was found in possession of the watches without invoices. And he also apparently failed to declare the items.

He, along with other Indian cricketers, was returning after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, where they failed to make the knock-outs.

Hardik, like many of his contemporary cricketers, believes in living large. The 28-year old's social media posts often reveal his extravagant lifestyle.

Hardik Pandya is known for his collection of super-expensive watches, including ultra-rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711, which costs upward of INR 5 crores. Here are some samples:

Hardik is struggling to attain match fitness and has failed to impress with his performance in recent times, for both the national team and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He last played for India in their final Super 12 match against Namibia at the T20 World Cup, but didn't get to bat or bowl.

He also failed the make the cut for India's home series against New Zealand, which starts on November 17 in Jaipur.

Last year, his elder brother Krunal also landed in the soup for bringing excess valuables, including undisclosed gold worth INR 1 crore upon returning to India from the UAE.