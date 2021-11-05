Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; India Captain Needs All Good Wishes For T20 World Cup Campaign

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday turned 33. Hailed as one of the greatest cricketers, Kohli is currently leading the national team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

Team India is sitting in the fourth spot with two points and a +0.073 net run rate from three games in Group 2.

India started their T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively before returning to the winning ways with a 66-run victory over Afghanistan.

The Kohli-led team will meet Scotland in a crucial match on Friday. Even though it is expected that India will win their remaining two matches against Scotland and Namibia, the national team still needs favours from above-placed Afghanistan and New Zealand to qualify for the semifinals.

With 23,159 international runs under his belt, Kohli is the most successful Test captain. He was a member of India squads that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy respectively.

Former cricketers and cricketing boards took to Twitter to wish Kohli a very happy birthday.

"Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player, wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," Virender Sehwag said.

Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

Former cricketer VVS Laxman said, "A very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli".

World cricketing board ICC and Indian board BCCI too wished Kohli on his birthday.

Always smiling ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Happy birthday to India captain Virat Kohli. Will he get a win tonight as a present?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8aZKj8Lqgn — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2021

23,159 intl. runs & going strong ðÂÂÂÂÂÂª

Most Test wins as Indian captain ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Wishing @imVkohli - #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen - a very happy birthday. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Let's relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore wished their former skipper too. Kohli stepped down from RCB's captaincy following the conclusion of the second leg of the 2021 IPL in the UAE. He had earlier given up India T20 leadership, saying that the ongoing T20 World Cup would be his last tenure in the shortest format.

RCB shared a video on Twitter along with a post that read "Happy Birthday, @imVkohli! Thank you for everything that you are to RCB, your teammates and to millions of fans around the world. Stay blessed, King!"